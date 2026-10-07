SA20 Season 5 Auction: Who Has Biggest Purse, Here’s Everything to Know About Auction – Teams, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More

SA20 Season 5 Auction: The SA20 Season 5 Player Auction will take place on Wednesday (Oct 7), with four of the six franchises set to complete their squads across 19 remaining player slots. With a maximum of R35.025 million still available to spend, the auction is expected to feature intense bidding, major squad decisions and opportunities for players to secure their places in the upcoming season. Here is everything to know about the SA20 Season 5 auction, including the teams involved, biggest purse, TV broadcast, live streaming and squad requirements.

When Will SA20 Season 5 Auction Be Held?

The SA20 Season 5 Player Auction will be held on Wednesday (Oct 7). Four franchises will participate in the auction as they look to fill the remaining spots in their respective squads.

Where to Watch SA20 Season 5 Auction Live on TV?

Fans outside Sub-Saharan Africa can follow the SA20 Season 5 Auction through various international broadcasters. In India, the auction will be available on JioStar from 8:30 PM IST onwards. Viewers in the UK can watch it on Sky Sports from 4 PM BST onwards, while fans in Australia can follow the auction on Fox Sports from 11 PM AEDT onwards. In North America, the auction will be available on Willow from 11 AM ET onwards.

How to Watch SA20 Season 5 Auction Live Streaming?

The SA20 Season 5 Auction will also be available to watch live on the SA20 YouTube Channel. The league’s official social media platforms will provide rolling updates, news and information throughout the auction.

How Many Teams Will Be Looking to Sign Players at the Auction?

Four of the six SA20 franchises will be looking to add players to their squads at the Season 5 Auction. Durban’s Super Giants and Paarl Royals have already completed their squads after the salary cap was increased to R42 million for Season 5.

Which Team Has the Biggest Purse at SA20 Season 5 Auction?

The Joburg Super Kings enter the SA20 Season 5 Auction with the biggest purse, having R20.6 million available to spend. MI Cape Town have R9.35 million, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals have R3.6 million and R1.475 million respectively.

Joburg Super Kings: R20.6 million

R20.6 million MI Cape Town: R9.35 million

R9.35 million Sunrisers Eastern Cape: R3.6 million

R3.6 million Pretoria Capitals: R1.475 million

Joburg Super Kings will be led into the new season by coach Albie Morkel, while MI Cape Town will be represented under Robin Peterson. Three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, coached by Adrian Birrel, and last season’s runners-up Pretoria Capitals will also look to strengthen their squads. Shaun Pollock will be at the table for Pretoria Capitals.

What Are the SA20 Season 5 Squad Requirements?

Each franchise must finish with a 19-player registered squad. The squad will consist of 18 players, including a maximum of seven overseas players, a minimum of 11 South African players and at least two South African Under-23 players. Each team will also have one wildcard player, who can be either South African or overseas and will not count against the salary cap.

Which Teams Have an Under-23 Requirement?

There are 48 players on the final Under-23 shortlist. Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town are required to select at least one Under-23 player from that group. The Super Kings also have a Wildcard slot still available.

Who Will Conduct the SA20 Season 5 Auction?

South African presenter and experienced auctioneer Dan Nicholl will conduct the SA20 Season 5 Auction for the first time. He will be joined by former Proteas players Chris Morris and Neil McKenzie, who will provide expert analysis during the proceedings.

How Will the SA20 Season 5 Auction Work?

The Season 5 Auction will be conducted across two distinct phases. These include the Marquee Mixed Set Rounds and the Nomination Express Round, during which franchises can call up the player they want to bid for.

There will be no Right to Match (RTM) cards available to the four participating franchises during the SA20 Season 5 Auction.

What Does Every SA20 Squad Need?

Registered Squad: 19 players

19 players Squad Players: 18 players

18 players Overseas Players: Maximum seven

Maximum seven South African Players: Minimum 11

Minimum 11 Under-23 Players: At least two South African Under-23 players

At least two South African Under-23 players Wildcard: One player, either overseas or South African, who does not count against the salary cap

With four teams holding different amounts of spending power, 19 player slots still to be filled, specific Under-23 requirements for Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town, and no RTM cards in play, the SA20 Season 5 Auction promises plenty of intrigue and high-stakes bidding.