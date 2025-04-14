‘Sab Theek Hai Bhai’: Jasprit Bumrah And Karun Nair Bury The Hatchet In Heartwarming Video

What started with an on-field collision escalated into a war of words. Nair, while taking a quick run, accidentally crashed into Bumrah, sparking heated exchanges throughout the match.

Tensions ran high during Sunday’s IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, but the drama didn’t end on the field. Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair, who clashed mid-game, showed that sportsmanship still thrives in high-pressure environments.

What started with an on-field collision escalated into a war of words. Nair, while taking a quick run, accidentally crashed into Bumrah, sparking heated exchanges throughout the match.

But soon after the final ball was bowled, DC shared a heartening moment on social media. The video featured both players sharing a hug and laughing off the earlier tension, signaling that the heat of the moment had passed. The caption read: “Sab Theek Hai Bhai.”

Sab theek hai bhai 🫂 pic.twitter.com/8pi2zFkh1w Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 14, 2025

Karun Nair’s Masterclass Leaves Experts in Awe

Despite the 12-run loss, Karun Nair was the undisputed hero for Delhi Capitals. Making his return to the IPL after a three-year gap, Nair played one of the most explosive knocks of the season.

He lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium with a blazing 89 off just 40 balls. His fearless assault on the MI bowling lineup had the crowd on its feet and the opposition scratching their heads.

Most notably, he dismantled Jasprit Bumrah’s usually impenetrable white-ball bowling with remarkable ease. It was this very performance that left former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali stunned.

“In the last five to six years, I have never seen someone play against Bumrah like this. Even if the top-class batters in the world, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler or Travis Head, nobody has played against him like that,” Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Basit Ali: “He Is a Very Big Player”

Basit didn’t hold back on his admiration for Nair’s strokeplay. Watching Nair take on arguably the world’s best bowler with such confidence left a lasting impression on him.

“The way Karun Nair counterattacked Bumrah made it feel like someone was playing cricket. The way he scored over extra cover, he is a very big player,” he added.

Nair’s return to the IPL spotlight couldn’t have been scripted better. While the scoreboard may not have favored Delhi, the night surely belonged to him.

