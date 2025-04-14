Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Sab Theek Hai Bhai’: Jasprit Bumrah And Karun Nair Bury The Hatchet In Heartwarming Video

‘Sab Theek Hai Bhai’: Jasprit Bumrah And Karun Nair Bury The Hatchet In Heartwarming Video

What started with an on-field collision escalated into a war of words. Nair, while taking a quick run, accidentally crashed into Bumrah, sparking heated exchanges throughout the match.

‘Sab Theek Hai Bhai’: Jasprit Bumrah And Karun Nair Bury The Hatchet In Heartwarming Video

'Sab Theek Hai Bhai': Jasprit Bumrah And Karun Nair Bury The Hatchet In Heartwarming Video


Tensions ran high during Sunday’s IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, but the drama didn’t end on the field. Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair, who clashed mid-game, showed that sportsmanship still thrives in high-pressure environments.

What started with an on-field collision escalated into a war of words. Nair, while taking a quick run, accidentally crashed into Bumrah, sparking heated exchanges throughout the match.

But soon after the final ball was bowled, DC shared a heartening moment on social media. The video featured both players sharing a hug and laughing off the earlier tension, signaling that the heat of the moment had passed. The caption read: “Sab Theek Hai Bhai.”

Karun Nair’s Masterclass Leaves Experts in Awe

Despite the 12-run loss, Karun Nair was the undisputed hero for Delhi Capitals. Making his return to the IPL after a three-year gap, Nair played one of the most explosive knocks of the season.

He lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium with a blazing 89 off just 40 balls. His fearless assault on the MI bowling lineup had the crowd on its feet and the opposition scratching their heads.

Most notably, he dismantled Jasprit Bumrah’s usually impenetrable white-ball bowling with remarkable ease. It was this very performance that left former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali stunned.

“In the last five to six years, I have never seen someone play against Bumrah like this. Even if the top-class batters in the world, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler or Travis Head, nobody has played against him like that,” Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Basit Ali: “He Is a Very Big Player”

Basit didn’t hold back on his admiration for Nair’s strokeplay. Watching Nair take on arguably the world’s best bowler with such confidence left a lasting impression on him.

“The way Karun Nair counterattacked Bumrah made it feel like someone was playing cricket. The way he scored over extra cover, he is a very big player,” he added.

Nair’s return to the IPL spotlight couldn’t have been scripted better. While the scoreboard may not have favored Delhi, the night surely belonged to him.

ALSO READ: Aakash Chopra Reveals His Pick To Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad For CSK In IPL 2025

 

Filed under

ipl Jasprit Bumrah Karun Nair

A 5.2-magnitude earthquak

5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Diego; Epicenter Near Julian
Katy Perry crosses the K

What Is the Kármán Line — The Boundary That Blue Origin’s All-Women Crew Including Katy...
HBO reveals cast for new

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’...
newsx

‘Sab Theek Hai Bhai’: Jasprit Bumrah And Karun Nair Bury The Hatchet In Heartwarming Video
Hungarian lawmakers passe

Hungary Adopts Constitutional Amendment to Ban LGBTQ+ Gatherings, Sparking Outcry
A Turkish court on Monday

Turkish Court Rejects Appeal to Release Jailed Erdogan Rival Ekrem Imamoglu
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Diego; Epicenter Near Julian

5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Diego; Epicenter Near Julian

What Is the Kármán Line — The Boundary That Blue Origin’s All-Women Crew Including Katy Perry Just Crossed?

What Is the Kármán Line — The Boundary That Blue Origin’s All-Women Crew Including Katy...

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’...

Hungary Adopts Constitutional Amendment to Ban LGBTQ+ Gatherings, Sparking Outcry

Hungary Adopts Constitutional Amendment to Ban LGBTQ+ Gatherings, Sparking Outcry

Turkish Court Rejects Appeal to Release Jailed Erdogan Rival Ekrem Imamoglu

Turkish Court Rejects Appeal to Release Jailed Erdogan Rival Ekrem Imamoglu

Entertainment

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra?

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?