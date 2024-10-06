Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Sachin joins hand with America's National Cricket Ownership Group

The Indian Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar is all set to be part of America’s National Cricket Ownership group, that aims to promote and boost the sport in the USA.

” Cricket has been my life’s biggest journey and I am pleased to join the National Cricket League at such an exciting time in the sport for the US ” Tendulkar reacted after joining the NCL.

The aim of the NCL is to create a world class infrastructure that will inspire a new set of fans to take up the sport of cricket as well as be the fans of the game.

” The NCL’s vision is to create a platform for world class cricket. While inspiring a new generation of fans to resonate with me. I look forward to being part of this new initiative and witnessing the growth of cricket in the US first hand” said the Master Blaster.

A league full of stars

The league will open with the performance of the star Bollywood singer Mika Singh almost creating a music festival like atmosphere. This season of US league will also feature legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengaskar, Sir Vivian Richards, Venkatesh Prasad and Sanath Jayasurya are the some legends who will be part of the inaugural edition of the league. These cricketing legends will be part of the different coaching teams.

It will also feature some of the cricketers like Dinesh Kartik, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Robin Utappa, Tabriz Shamsi, Chris Lynn, Angelo Mathews, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Mohammed Nabi and John Charles.

Sachin Tendulkar will present the winning trophy to the champions of the winning team.

The CEO of NCL Arun Agarwal expresses his delight over the appointment of the Sachin Tendulkar. “”We are incredibly excited to welcome Sachin Tendulkar to the National Cricket League family”

