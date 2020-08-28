Mr G.C. Das, an international journalist, and a water polo player of the National Swimming Association, shared his memories of the late Mr. Sachin Nag, India's first swimming gold medalist in the Asian Games.

We are grateful to Mr. G. C. Das (an international journalist) a water polo player of National Swimming Association, Bengal to share his memories with Late Mr. Sachin Nag and his achievements that brought laurels to India! On Monday 05th July 1920 at Bengali Taula Varanasi, UP Mr. Sachin Nag the legendary Indian swimmer was born. Mr. G. C. Das then recalls the days of contesting against Sachin Nag in water polo Tournaments in the year 1954 – 56 feeling fortunate! Nag was born in a very poor family and his swimming talent was scouted by Mr. Jamini Dass captain Indian water polo team at London Olympics 1948, in the year of 1937 in Varanasi. Nag was taken to Kolkata by Mr. Jamini Dass to his native place, not only Nag stayed at his home but was also enjoyed his meals.

Mr. Jamini Dass started nurturing this excellent talent who was not only intelligent but also a good swimmer and an excellent water polo player as well. Mr. Jamini Dass then took Nag to Hatkhola Club in 1938 from where he started his swimming career, where the trainer Mr. Bijiten Bose who was also training the Indian National swimming champions like Santosh Bhattacharya, Gour Mukharjee, the 1st female Indian swimmer who crossed English Channel Ms. Arati Shah (also the 1st sportswomen recipient of Padma Shri Award) and her sister Bharti Shah.

Mr. Sachin Nag was champion in 100 meters free style for straight 8 years of Bengal State Swimming Championships in a row, 3 times at All India Swimming Championships and the 1st Asian Champion. In the year of 1942 Mr. Nag emerged as a champion in 100 meters free style by defeating the then champion Late Mr. Dilip Mitra (another legendary swimmer of India who clocked 1 min. 04 sec.) with a timing of 1 min. 02.50 seconds. This record stood in his name for 31 years in the swimming history. An interesting fact to note w.r.t. the record is that, in 1936 Berlin Olympics, Jhonny Weismuller who shocked the sports world by winning 5 gold medals and a bronze medal in water polo clocked 59 seconds in 100 meter free style. Imagine Johnny Weissmuller clocked this time with all the latest scientific equipment’s and training, where as Mr. Sachin Nag clocked 1 min 02 seconds (or 62 seconds) without any such facility! Hereby, to mention that if had been practising with the same set of equipment’s and training of Johnny Weissmuller then possibly Mr. Nag could have won a Gold Medal at the Olympics for India.

In the year of 1951, 1st Asian Games were held at New Delhi and the swimming events were conducted at the then National Stadium Swimming Pool near Delhi High Court. On 7th March 1951 at 2 pm Mr. Sachin Nag came first and won the Gold Medal for India in the 100 meters free style event. Interestingly, this medal was the very 1st Gold medal of India in swimming till date but also at the same time it was the 1st medal of the Asian Games itself! The event was witnessed by the then Prime Minister of India Lt. Shri Jawahar Lal Nehru along with her daughter Ms. Indira Gandhi, Lady Mount Batten and Mr. Ramanath Ghosh (Gen. Sect. Swimming Federation of India) were cheering Nag with the slogan “Cheer up Sachin Nag Cheer up”. After the win the then PM straight away went to Nag and gave him a shoulder hug.

In this golden race Nag came 1st with the time of 1 min 04.7 sec. 2nd was Wiebe Wolters of Singapore with the timing of 1 min 04.75 Sec and 3rd was Sotero Alcantara Philippines 1 min 04.8 sec what a spectacular race it would have been!

Mr. GC Das remembers Nag’s words on How you felt when PM Nehru hugged you? Nag said, “You cannot imagine how much I enjoyed vividly”! further, he was asked what is your life’s most memorable day? Nag said, “PM Nehru rushed towards him without caring of protocol and giving him a shoulder hug and his most loved Red Rose from his Jawahar Coat”!

Other than, sprinter he was also a great water polo player who represented India in 1948 London Olympics and 1952 Helsinki, Finland. He was an excellent water polo player, the year 1951 won the Bengal State water polo championship representing Hatkhola Club defeated National Swimming Club 10 – 3 where Nag alone scored 8 goals, 1 by Jamini Dass and Mohit De! In London Olympics 1948 Nag alone scored 4 goals out of 7 defeating Chili by 3 goals! In an invitational water polo tournament against US Forces he alone scored 2 goals defeating US forces 13 – 4, against British Team he scored 6 goals defeating Britishers 15 – 1 and he helped his Hatkhola Club becoming League Champion.

In the Siri Fort Games Village of 1982 Asian Games at Delhi, a separate residential block has been named after his name in his honour!

He got married in the year 1952 to Ms. Bose and had 4 sons and 2 daughters!

In the year 1955 he played his last nationals that was held at Kolkata participated only in 4 * 100 free style relay where Bengal came 3rd, Services 1st and Bombay 2nd.

The Writer is Licence B holder, DSV Germany Swimming Federation.

