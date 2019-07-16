Sachin Tendulkar names his favourite XI players from the World Cup 2019. Tendulkar's favourite includes five Indians- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah and the team will be led by Kane Williamson.

Sachin Tendulkar has named his favourite XI players from the recently concluded World Cup 2019.

Tendulkar’s XI includes five Indians- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah and the team is led by Kane Williamson. However, Sachin did not include wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni in his favourite XI.

Rohit Sharma and Johny Bairstow are selected for an opening while Williamson comes at number 3. Kohli is given the fourth position and is followed by all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Pandya and Jadeja. Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer and Bumrah are the three specialist pacers in Tendulkar’s World Cup XI.

While Rohit was the highest run-getter with 648 runs which included five centuries, Jadeja made the playing XI despite featuring in just two matches in the World Cup. Star of the World Cup final, England’s Ben Stokes was the other batting all-rounder in the side along with Pandya.

Sachin has preferred Johny Bairstow as team wicketkeeper over Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Bairstow was not even the first choice keeper in English Team in which Jos Butler is prefered and made the cut as the stumper-batsman, still, Tendulkar has chosen him over the more experienced Dhoni.

Earlier, the ICC had also named it’s World Cup 2019 XI in which only Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were able to make a cut.

Tendulkar team xi includes – Rohit Sharma, Johny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah.

Tendulkar named the XI while doing commentary for the official broadcasters.

