Sachin Tendulkar becomes 6th Indian to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame: Sachin Tendulkar has become sixth Indian to be inducted into the Hall of Fame after Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid. At the ICC’s induction ceremony, the Master Blaster said that it was an honor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Tendulkar thanked his family, coach, captains, teammates, the BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association for their support throughout his career.
The former right-handed batsman is the highest run-scorer in the history of Test and ODI cricket. He is the only cricketer to score 100 tons in international cricket. Tendulkar made 34,357 runs in all the three formats. He scored 15,921 and 18,426 and 10 runs in the Tests, ODIs and a lone T20I respectively.
South African former seamer Allan Donald and former Australian woman cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick have also been inducted. Donald has claimed 330 Test and 272 ODI dismissals in his career. The ICC described him as one of the fiercest and fieriest fast bowlers of all time. The world cricketing body said that Donald did as much as anyone to establish South Africa as a cricketing force to be reckoned with after isolation. Fitzpatrick is the two-time World Cup-winning cricketer. She is the second leading wicket-taker in the women’s cricket.