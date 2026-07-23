Sachin Tendulkar Backs Students’ Protest At Jantar Mantar; Issues Strong Statement for Merit-Based Culture

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has weighed in on the ongoing student protests across India, sharing a heartfelt message that drew heavily from the values instilled in him by his late father, Ramesh Tendulkar on July 23. The batting icon’s remarks have resonated widely as thousands of students continue to voice concerns over examination irregularities and the need for a more transparent and merit-based system.

Student demonstrations demanding reforms in the education system and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gained momentum on Monday (July 20) as Parliament’s monsoon session commenced. Following a call by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to march towards Parliament, large numbers of students gathered in central Delhi. Security personnel set up barricades across key routes, and protesters claimed that many participants were prevented from reaching the main protest site at Jantar Mantar. Demonstrators further alleged that police resorted to baton charges and tear gas to break up the crowd.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Tendulkar reflected on lessons he learned from his father, a respected professor and writer, and stressed the importance of honesty, hard work and integrity. His comments came at a time when student demonstrations have intensified in several parts of the country, with protesters demanding accountability and reforms in the education system.

The former India captain acknowledged the frustration being felt by students whose efforts may not have been rewarded fairly. According to Tendulkar, such disappointment is understandable, especially when young people dedicate years of hard work toward achieving their goals.

In his message, Tendulkar recalled a principle that his father consistently emphasized throughout his childhood.

“My professor father always taught me that failing is acceptable, but cheating and taking shortcuts are not.”

The 53-year-old went on to underline the need for a culture where merit and honesty are valued above all else. He argued that society has a collective responsibility to ensure that talent and hard work receive the recognition they deserve.

“We must build a culture where hard work is respected, honesty is encouraged and merit prevails.”

Tendulkar also urged stakeholders to safeguard the aspirations of young Indians and prevent similar situations from affecting future generations. His comments echoed calls from several public figures who have recently advocated for greater transparency and fairness in educational and competitive examination systems.

“The disappointment of students is understandable. Together, we must ensure that our youth never have to face such disappointment again and that their dreams and future remain protected.”

Tendulkar’s words carry particular weight given the influence he continues to enjoy beyond cricket. Throughout his career, the Master Blaster was known not only for his achievements on the field but also for his emphasis on discipline, humility and ethical conduct—qualities he has often credited to his father.

As debates around education reforms and examination transparency continue, Tendulkar’s statement has added a prominent sporting voice to the conversation. By invoking his father’s teachings, he sought to shift the focus toward a broader principle: that fairness, merit and integrity must remain at the heart of any system that shapes the future of young people.