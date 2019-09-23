Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday expressed condolences over the death of former Test cricketer Madhav Apte. Madhav Apte was 86-years-old who had represented Indian in 7 Tests.

On the demise of former Test cricketer Madhav Apte, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed grief of the micro-blogging site Twitter. In a post, Sachin Tendulkar said he has fond memories of Madhav Apte sir. Remembering the old days, Sachin said he was 14-years-old when he got the opportunity to play against Madhav Apte at the Shivaji Park. Sachin said he was 15 when Apte and Dungarpur sir let him represent the Cricket Club of India (CCI) for the first time. Describing Apte as one of the supporters in his cricketing journey, Sachin prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Madhav Apte was 86-years-old and he took his last breath at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He had represented India in 7 Tests and struck 542 runs with an impressive average over 49. He was remembered for the hammering against Windies great pace attack Frank King, Gerry Gomez, Frank Worrell, Alf Valentine, and Sonny Ramadhin.

Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir.

I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14.

Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI as a 15-year old. He always supported me & was a well wisher.

May his Soul Rest In Peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/NKp6NicyO5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 23, 2019

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Mohammad Kaif, Wasim Jaffar, Yousuf Pathan, Harsha Bhogle, Rajeev Shukla, Ayaz Memon and several others belonging from the cricket fraternity expressed grief.

Expert Harsha Bhogle described the former cricketer as one of the genuine and quality batsmen. He said Apte was a dignified human being. Bhogle said he was a wonderful host and great story-teller.

I am in mourning at the passing of Shri Madhav Apte. Deep, genuine cricket lover, quality batsman himself (7 tests at an avg of 49.3), and a classy, dignified human being. From an era where love for the game was unconditional. Wonderful host, great story-teller. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2019

