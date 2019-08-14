Sachin Tendulkar: The fans of Sachin Tendulkar may not remember when he scored his first maiden century. Here is a nostalgia. The legendary batsman made his first international ton on August 14, 1990, at Old Trafford in England. In the first innings, he also hit a half-century. Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in international cricket, besides holding the record of smashing more centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar’s August 14 collection: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has no comparison in the world cricket over the years in terms of scoring most runs and centuries. Tendulkar started to play international cricket in 1989 when he was just 16. His career spanned over two decades. A large number of fans of the right-handed batsman certainly remember his brilliant match-winning knocks. But those fans may not remember when their favorite player scored his first ton.

It was the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) which recalled Tendulkar’s maiden century. The BCCI shared a picture of August 14, 1990, with a caption, saying today was the day when the world witnessed India batsman’s maiden international ton at the tender age of 17, adding that the little master scored his maiden century in whites at Old Trafford. His three-figure score came against hosts England.

#ThisThatDayYear: Rewind to 1990 and the world witnessed @sachin_rt's maiden international ton. At the tender age of 17, the little master scored his first ton in whites at Old Trafford. What a moment! pic.twitter.com/u1CrB0qkl2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 14, 2019

India were chasing down the target of 408 runs when Tendulkar played a brilliant knock. He also scored 68 in the first innings. He faced 189 balls, scoring 119 runs coupled with 17 boundaries. The then England skipper Graham Gooch and opener Mike Atherton also scored ton each in the match.

Tendulkar has many records in his name with the most two most runs and hundreds in international cricket. He smashed 51 Test and 49 centuries before retiring in 2013. The former opener has played 664 matches and batted in 782 innings. He hs scored 34357 runs with a strike rate of 67.58. His highest score is 248.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App