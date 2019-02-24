Master blaster and cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday morning flagged off IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Thousands of runners turned up for the event. The marathon was organized by NEB Sports and it is also certified by AIMS.

Master blaster and cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday morning flagged off IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. According to reports, thousands of runners turned up for the event. The AIMS certified marathon is being organised in four categories — 42.195 km long full marathon, which started at

at 4 am, 21.095 km long half marathon, which was flagged off at 6 am, timed 10 km run, began at 7:30 am and 5 km long Swatchh Bharat Run, which commenced at 8:15 am. Around 2,000, 6,000, 5,500 and 45,00 participated in the full marathon, half marathon, timed and Swachh Bharat Run respectively.

Tendulkar, who is also the brand ambassador IDBI Federal Life Insurance, said that people of the country should become fitter and healthier. The marathon was organized by NEB Sports. More than 18,000 people had registered for the marathon including top athletes of the country. A two-minute silence was also observed for the 44 CRPF jawans who were killed in the suicide bombing, last week in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

