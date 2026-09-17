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Home > Sports News > Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Others Extend Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 76th Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Others Extend Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 76th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday (Sep 17) with birthday wishes pouring in from across the country. The Indian sports fraternity also joined the celebrations, with former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh among those extending greetings to the Prime Minister.

Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Extend Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 76th Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Extend Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 76th Birthday

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 14:47 IST

Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Others Extend Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 76th Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday (Sep 17) with birthday wishes pouring in from across the country. The Indian sports fraternity also joined the celebrations, with former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh among those extending greetings to the Prime Minister. Modi has maintained a visible connection with Indian sport and regularly interacted with athletes. In August 2026, he met Commonwealth Games medal-winning athletes, including Mirabai Chanu and para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar, highlighting how sporting achievements can inspire younger generations.

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Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Others Extend Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 76th Birthday
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Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Others Extend Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 76th Birthday

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Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Others Extend Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 76th Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Others Extend Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 76th Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Others Extend Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 76th Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Others Extend Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 76th Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Others Extend Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 76th Birthday

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