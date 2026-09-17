Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Others Extend Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 76th Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday (Sep 17) with birthday wishes pouring in from across the country. The Indian sports fraternity also joined the celebrations, with former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh among those extending greetings to the Prime Minister. Modi has maintained a visible connection with Indian sport and regularly interacted with athletes. In August 2026, he met Commonwealth Games medal-winning athletes, including Mirabai Chanu and para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar, highlighting how sporting achievements can inspire younger generations.

Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Your leadership continues to shape India’s journey towards a stronger and more progressive future. 🇮🇳🙏 May the year ahead bring you good health, happiness and continued success.#SewaDiwas… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 17, 2026

On September 17, from 6–7 PM, light an “Aashirwad Ka Diya” for Hon’ble PM Narendra Modiji’s 25 years of public service. Let us pray for his good health, long life and strength to serve Maa Bharati.#Aashirwadkadiya pic.twitter.com/R5DSxRHF3N — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) September 16, 2026

Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you continue to be blessed with good health, happiness and strength as you lead the nation forward. I have personally been fortunate to receive your encouragement and support at different stages of… pic.twitter.com/urVO4eY08o — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) September 17, 2026

🪔 Lighting the Aashirvaad Ka Diya on Sewa Diwas, with prayers and best wishes for Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. @narendramodi ji 🙏 May the light of service, dedication and a stronger India continue to shine. 🇮🇳#सेवा_संकल्प_अभियान#SevaSankalpAbhiyan… pic.twitter.com/nyExR173dd — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 17, 2026

Warmest birthday wishes to our beloved Hon’ble Prime Minister! 🇮🇳❤️🎂 @narendramodi ji For many years, your life has been devoted to public service, guided by a deep sense of duty and dedication to our nation. Your perseverance, commitment, and tireless work for the people are… pic.twitter.com/mk7mG2lvQV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 17, 2026

Happy Birthday to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji 🇮🇳 Wishing you good health, happiness and continued strength in your service to our nation. 🙏 @narendramodi — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 17, 2026

Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday! 🇮🇳🎂 May you be blessed with good health, strength and happiness. May your dedication to the nation continue to inspire millions and take Bharat to greater heights of progress, pride and glory. 🇮🇳🙏 Jai… — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 17, 2026