Sachin Tendulkar surprised fans on Monday night by joining them for some street cricket in Mumbai. The video of the legend playing with the youngsters was posted on Twitter by Vinod Kambli and it went viral instantly with cricket fans from across the country appreciating Sachin's gesture.

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has been a regular at the best cricketing venues around the world. The master blaster while playing for India left his mark from the iconic Lords to his very own the Wankhede. Now that he has retired, he continues to be one of the keen admirers of the game while being associated with it. Sachin Tendulkar who is now a part of the think tank of the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians, got down on the busy streets of the city on Monday to play some street cricket with the local boys. In a video tweeted by former Indian cricketer and Sachin’s childhood friend Vinod Kambli, Sachin can be seen surprising the youngsters who stand startled to realise that the legend himself was playing with them. The expression on the youngsters’ faces in the video which has now gone viral on social media is a gem.

After Kambli posted the video, it was all over social media and was widely shared by cricket fans across the country who couldn’t stop admiring the legend playing street cricket with the youngsters while keeping aside his legendary stature. In the complete video shared on social media, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen getting down from his car and heading towards the group of youngsters playing on the streets. He took the bat and played a few deliveries before taking selfies with the by passers who realised that it was actually Sachin Tendulkar who was playing with a group of young boys on streets.

Here are the videos of the master blaster enjoying some cricket on Mumbai streets:

@sachin_rt. Master Blaster good to See you enjoying like Old times 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/9I96AcfKfG — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 16, 2018

In the Indian Premier League 2018, Sachin Tendulkar remains to be associated with the Mumbai Indians as the team icon. He is a part of the star-studded dugout and is seen in attendance in almost all their games at the Wankhede Stadium. The legend who has played 78 IPL games for the team, scoring 2,334 runs at an average of 34.83 and a strike rate of 119.81 would not be a happy man with how things have unfolded for the Mumbai Indians this season.

The defending champions are off to a shambolic start in the IPL 2018 with three straight defeats in first three games. While all of them have been close ones, the Rohit Sharma led team is yet to pick points in the campaign. They started off by losing the opener against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings by 1 wicket with West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo spoiling the show for them with a sensational 30 ball-68. In the second game, they were defeated by 1 wicket by the Sunrisers Hyderabad who managed to clinch victory on the last ball of the final over. In their latest outing against Delhi Daredevils, despite posting a massive 194, Jason Roy’s heroics with the bat ensured it was DD who picked the two important points.

