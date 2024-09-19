Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Ravindra Jadeja-Ravichandran Ashwin’s Partnership During First India-Bangladesh Test

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for taking India from "despair to domination" with their counter-attacking partnership during the first Test against Bangladesh.

Ashwin and Jadeja’s rearguard performances salvaged India in the first innings of the first Test against Bangladesh, with both allrounders unbeaten at the end of the first day’s play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here. At stumps on day one, Team India were at 339/6, with Ashwin (102*) and Jadeja (86*) looking strong after an unbeaten 195-run partnership.

MUST READ | INDIA VS BANGLADESH: Ravichandran Ashwin Leaves Gautam Gambhir Impressed With THIS Shot

Tendulkar took to X and wrote, “From despair to domination! @ashwinravi99
and @imjadeja’s knocks have turned the tide for India once again. This all-round brilliance is invaluable. Super partnership boys. #INDvBAN.”

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. The top-order collapsed and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game.

After India was reduced to 144/6, Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6.

Hasan Mahmud (4/58) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6).

ALSO READ | Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Rumana Ahmed Excluded From Bangladesh’s Squad

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

India vs Bangladesh Test sachin tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar news

