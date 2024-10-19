Home
Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Rising Stars Rachin and Sarfaraz

India's 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar believes that exciting times lie ahead of Rachin Ravindra and Sarfaraz Khan after their sensational display with the bat during the opening Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru.

In a highly encapsulating match between two Test cricket giants, the sublime pace bowling display was taken over by the breathtaking display from Rachin and Sarfaraz.

Rachin was the fulcrum of New Zealand’s memorable display on Day 2 and 3. He stitched short yet effective partnerships with other players and took the brunt of scoring runs all on himself in a location that is tied to his family roots.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz tried to overshadow Rachin’s efforts by taking the fight against the visitors with his flamboyant 150.
“Cricket has a way of connecting us to our roots. Rachin Ravindra seems to have a special connection with Bengaluru, where his family hails from! Another century to his name.

And Sarfaraz Khan, what an occasion to score your first Test century, when India needed it most! Exciting times ahead for both these talented youngsters,” Sachin wrote on X.

Rachin’s time with Tim Southee was filled with some of the most explosive shots under the gloomy sky in Bengaluru. The duo forged a 137-run partnership to propel New Zealand’s score to 402.
He tried to go after Kuldeep Yadav by launching a barrage of sweep shots but eventually ran out of space and walked back with a score of 134.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz drove India’s score on an aggressive note with Rishabh Pant. The duo took down a 125-run deficit and added a 40-plus advantage over New Zealand before Sarfaraz lost his wicket to Southee. He heavily relied on late cuts to pile up runs on the board which kept the scoreboard ticking.

By maintaining a sound balance with the bat and ball Sarfaraz changed the complexion of the game in India’s favour. After his dismissal, Pant continued to toy with the visitors and slammed a belligerent 99 before the stroke of tea.

