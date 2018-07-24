Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has come up in support to MS Dhoni over retirement speculations. In an interview, Sachin said that MS Dhoni has contributed a lot to Indian cricket and he knows his game very well. We should leave the decision of retirement on him and should stop criticising him.

The god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar has backed former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said that let him decide the time of his retirement. In an interview, Sachin said Dhoni has been facing a barrage of criticism but he is the only one who knows his game the best. “The player only has to take the call. A player of his calibre, who has been around for a long time, knows what is expected of him. And where he stands. So, I will leave the decision to him,” Tendulkar said about Dhoni.

A few days back, there where speculations about that MS Dhoni may announce his retirement soon. The rumours were spread out after a video went viral showing MS Dhoni taking the match ball from the umpires after India Vs England 3rd ODI at t Headingley stadium in Leeds.

Although, Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri had dismissed the rumours saying MS Dhoni is not going anywhere.

“MS wanted to show the ball to Bharat Arun. He wanted to show him the wear and tear the ball had endured, to get a general idea of what the conditions were like. That’s rubbish. MS is not going anywhere,” Shastri said.

In the limited over career, MS Dhoni scored 1487 runs with an average of 37.17 in 93 matches with help of 2-half centuries. Under his captaincy, Team India bagged the T20i World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and many other big titles.

MS Dhoni is the 2nd wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark in ODI cricket after Kumara Sangakkara.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More