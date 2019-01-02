Sachin Tendulkar on Ramakanth Achrekar's death: Sachin Tendulkar’s coach Ramakant Achrekar on Wednesday passed away 86-year-old. Sachin Tendulkar expressed his grief and remembering the old time saying cricket in heaven will be enriched by the presence of Achrekar sir.

Sachin Tendulkar on Ramakanth Achrekar’s death: On the death of his coach, Ramakanth Achrekar, former cricketer and the god of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar expressed his grief and remembered the old time. Sachin Tendulkar thanked late Ramakanth Achrekar for shaping his cricketing career and teaching him lessons for life. The master-blaster said that cricket in heaven will be enriched by the presence of Achrekar sir.

Sachin Tendulkar said like many of other students, he learned the ABCD of cricket under Achrekar sir’s guidance. The man who holds several cricket records said that Ramakanth Achrekar’s contribution to his life cannot be described in words. “He built the foundation that I stand on,” said Sachin Tendulkar.

You’ll always be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/0UIJemo5oM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar’s coach Ramakant Achrekar was 86-year-old. According to the reports, Ramakant Achrekar was born in 1932 and took his last breath in Mumbai today. Not only, Sachin Tendulkar, but Achrekar had also shaped careers of many other Indian cricketers. He was a well-renowned coach and a Dronacharya awardee and was used to coach students in Dadar’s Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed the condolences saying, “Deepest sympathy on the passing of Dronacharya award-winning guru Shri Ramakant Achrekar.”

The BCCI expresses its deepest sympathy on the passing of Dronacharya award-winning guru Shri Ramakant Achrekar. Not only did he produce great cricketers, but also trained them to be fine human beings. His contribution to Indian Cricket has been immense. pic.twitter.com/mK0nQODo6b — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2019

