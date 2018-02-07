Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has urged BCCI to provide recognition to Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and bring its players under the pension scheme of the board. India had outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of Blind Cricket World Cup on January 20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE to claim their second consecutive title.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has written to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) urging it to provide recognition to the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and bring its players under the pension scheme of BCCI. Tendulkar’s letter has come just days after India won the Blind World Cup by beating Pakistan in the final. “As we celebrate the fourth consecutive victory of the Indian team in the Blind World Cup, I urge you to consider recognition of Cricket Association for the Blind in India by the BCCI,” Sachin Tendulkar penned down in the letter.

He added that the victory of the Indian team was inspirational as the players got the better of so many hurdles to achieve this remarkable feat. “The team has overcome many hurdles and single-mindedly focussed on getting laurels for our country. Their victory is inspirational and reminds us of the limitless power of the human mind. I am given to understand that the BCCI has lent its support to these players in the past and considering a similar initiative this time too,” the Indian cricket legend wrote in the letter.

