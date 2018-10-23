On his Bhutan visit, cricket legend and goodwill ambassador for the UNICEF Sachin Tendulkar met with school kids and gave lessons of sanitation to them. Sachin Tendulkar also played football with the school kids and wrote on Twitter that he "had a great time playing football with these cute little kids in Bhutan."

Former cricketer and goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Sachin Tendulkar visited Bhutan and promoted the hygiene drives to control death tolls caused by poor sanitation. On his Bhutan visit, master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar went to a school where he played football with kids and taught them sanitation lessons by washing hands after every activity. Sachin asserted the importance of washing hands with soap before eating anything.

After playing football and sharing sanitation lessons with school kids, Sachin Tendulkar takes it to Twitter and wrote, “Had a great time playing football with these cute little kids in Bhutan. After the game, we washed our hands with soap to demonstrate that playing is important but what’s even more important is to wash our hands after any activity, especially before eating food.”

Master Blaster also interacted with the members of Bhutan women cricket team on UNICEF tour. Sachin also shared some batting tips with the cricketers and also posted a tweet about it. Tendulkar said, “The only thing better than playing cricket, is playing cricket in the mountains.. Enjoyed being back on the pitch with Bhutan’s Cricket Team. Wishing them all the best for the future.”

The cricket legend also met with the Interim Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Wangchuk on his visit. In another Tweet, Sachin Tendulkar said, “Meeting the Interim Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Wangchuk, was an honour. It Was wonderful discussing the various hand sanitation awareness initiatives.”

