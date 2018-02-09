Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has always expressed his gratitude towards his coach Ramakant Achrekar who he feels was one of the main man behind his prominent rise as a cricketer. At a recent book launch, Sachin revealed how Achrekar had a great impact on his life and taught him how to tackle difficult situations.

Legendary batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar is a man of principles. Both on and off the pitch he has always maintained exceptional work ethics which make him one of the most respectable and equally hard-working players to have graced the game of cricket. The master-blaster recently opened up about his early childhood days when he was growing up as a cricketer and how his coach Ramakant Achrekar helped significantly in shaping his career. Terming Gurus or coaches as parents, Sachin said everyone should respect their teachers.

Sachin who rose through the ranks of Mumbai cricket went on to run havoc on the global platform by notching the highest runs in both ODI and Test cricket. He is the highest run scorer of all time and is widely considered as one of the greatest players’ Indian cricket has ever produced. Like everyone else, Behind’s Sachin’s stellar rise was the guidance of his coach who he thinks was strict, caring and loving as per the circumstances. Talking at a book launch event, Sachin Tendulkar revealed the contribution his guru made in his life.

“(Achrekar) Sir was strict at times, extremely strict and also caring and loving. Sir did not say well-played to me ever, (but) I knew (when) Sir has taken me to have bhelpuri or paani-puri, Sir is happy, I have done something nice on the field,” Sachin was quoted as saying by the PTI.

“Coaches, gurus are like our parents, because we end up spending so much time with them, we learn so many things from them,” he said about coaches who feels need to be appreciated for their guidance and support.

Sachin used to train under Ramakant Achrekar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, he caught the eye of the coach while playing for his school team and since then went on strength to strength under him. He represented Mumbai in the domestic circuit before playing for the national team. There is a famous story how Achrekar used to train Sachin told by the master himself. While practising daily with his coach, when Tendulkar would grow exhausted, Achrekar would make him bat for longer in the nets and put a one rupee coin on the stumps putting up a challenge to the bowlers to bowl Sachin out and get the coin. If Sachin managed to hold on to his wicket, he would get the coin. For the best Indian batsman of all time, the 13 coins that he collected during his regime is his best possession.

Sachin also opened up about his family and reckoned his parents were always supportive but never spoiled him. “I was a naughty child, difficult to manage…I was extremely lucky to have a balanced family, my father who was always extremely calm, who never got angry, agitated, and so did my mother…they gave me freedom, pampered me, but never spoiled me,” he recollected. “When the situation demanded to be firm they were firm,” Tendulkar added.

Sachin had started playing for Mumbai at a very young age, he made his Ranji debut as a 14-year-old and was a regular visitor to various national camps. He also went to the MRF pace foundation in Chennai to train as a fast bowler but was told by Australian pace veteran Denis Lillee to instead take up batting as he was not as sharp with the ball as he was with the bat. Revealing about one such incident from childhood, Sachin told the audience how he learnt to use freedom with responsibility.

“I must have been 13 or so when I had to go to Indore to attend a national camp for a month and those were the days when mobiles were not available. I was going for a month and my mother was worried, and my father was telling her that he is the sharpest and cleverest among all of us, he knows, he is mature guy, I felt brilliant…with that freedom somewhere (in) my subconscious mind it registered that with freedom comes responsibility and I should not misuse my freedom,” he remembered.

Sachin also gave due credit to Anjali for supporting him in his career adding that it was because of her that he was able to step up on the pitch without worrying about his family. “I wouldn’t want to take any credit, the person behind me (Anjali) — I would like to give her all the credit and more so because we both were doing well in our careers and when you know that you have a promising future and that is when an individual decides to take a back seat (in career),” said Sachin.