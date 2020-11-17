On November 16, 2013, Tendulkar, popularly known as the 'Master Blaster', bid adieu to international cricket. His career spanned over two decades. He retired from all forms of cricket after his 200th Test match against the West Indies at his home ground in Mumbai.

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Monday recalled his last day in international cricket and spoke about the ‘special gift’ that he was presented by the West Indian Cricket Board and his friend Brian Lara.

On November 16, 2013, Tendulkar, popularly known as the ‘Master Blaster’, bid adieu to international cricket. His career spanned over two decades. He retired from all forms of cricket after his 200th Test match against the West Indies at his home ground in Mumbai.

The legendary batsman said that he will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift (a steel drum) and thanked the Windies side for love and respect.

Also read: Former Barcelona, Liverpool star Mascherano announces retirement

#OnThisDay 7️⃣ years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara & @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum.🥁 I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect. Thank you once again. 🙏🏼♥️@BCCI pic.twitter.com/JtpZB8XV1Z — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 16, 2020

Also read: ‘Never give up on your dreams’: Hamilton’s moving message after winning 7th Formula one championship

“#OnThisDay 7 years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara and @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum. I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect. Thank you once again,” Tendulkar tweeted.

In his last Test, Tendulkar scored 74 runs. He was sent back to the pavilion by spinner Narsingh Deonarine who had him caught at the hands of Daren Sammy.

After the match, Tendulkar gave a speech at the Wankhede which made cricketing fans all over the globe a little teary-eyed. At the age of 37, Tendulkar played his final World Cup. The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at home in the finals of the 2011 edition. This made Tendulkar a member of the World Cup-winning team for the first time.

He was India’s leading run-scorer and second overall in the tournament. He had retired from the 50-over format in 2012.

Also read: Ind vs Aus: Ishant Sharma working closely with Mhambrey to get fit for Tests