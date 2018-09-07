Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday took to Twitter and shared photos from the graduation ceremony of her daughter Sara Tendulkar. Both Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar joined Sara at her graduation ceremony in London.

"May you go out and conquer the world Sara," Sachin Tendulkar said.

It feels like just yesterday when you left home for @ucl, and now you are a Graduate. Anjali and I are so proud of you! May you go out and conquer the 🌎 Sara. pic.twitter.com/y9d8bpNzs3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 7, 2018

Celebrating the occasion, even Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram and posted an image of her. Sara who has graduated from the University College, while sharing the photo said, “I did what?”

Before going to London for higher studies, Sara Tendulkar attended school at Mumbai’s Dirubhai Ambani International School.

Sachin Tendulkar is an avid user of social media who keeps sharing moments from his life. In the recently shared photos, Sahin can be seen with daughter Sara and wife Anjali from her daughter graduation ceremony. The trio looks adorable in all the photos, creating special memories of life.

