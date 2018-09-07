Congratulating her daughter Sara on completion of her graduation, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday took to Twitter and posted photos with her daughter Sara and wife Anjali Tendulkar from the graduation ceremony. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali both joined Sara in her graduation ceremony which took place in London. Taking it to Twitter, Sachin posted an emotional message for her daughter saying that it feels like yesterday when she has left home for UCL and now she has become a graduate. Anjali and me are so proud of her! May you go out and conquer the world Sara.
Celebrating the occasion, even Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram and posted an image of her. Sara who has graduated from the University College, while sharing the photo said, “I did what?”
Before going to London for higher studies, Sara Tendulkar attended school at Mumbai’s Dirubhai Ambani International School.
Sachin Tendulkar is an avid user of social media who keeps sharing moments from his life. In the recently shared photos, Sahin can be seen with daughter Sara and wife Anjali from her daughter graduation ceremony. The trio looks adorable in all the photos, creating special memories of life.