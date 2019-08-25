Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar said Test cricket will be more pleasing if it is played on good pitches. The 46-year-old former Indian batsman, who played 200 Tests, said 22-yard strip is the heart and key of the game.

Test Cricket will be more pleasing if it is played on a good pitch, said the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday. He said the 22-yard strip is the heart and key of the game and good pitches are the only way to revive the longest format of the game. Tendulkar, who played 200 Tests, thinks if the pitches are good, cricket will never be boring and the fans will always be able to experience exciting moments.

To support his point, Tendulkar as an example mentioned the surface used for the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, where the fans experienced a fierce contest between Steve Smith and Jofra Archer, which included a nasty bouncer from Archer which injured Smith. The 46-years-old batting great thought that the contest between Smith and Archer amazed the viewers and turned the Test cricket into a thriller.

After the World Cup, everyone turned their focus towards the World Test Championships, which has started with the Ashes where Australia taking on England.

Tendulkar who has appeared in 200 Tests scoring 15921 runs, was speaking on the sidelines of Mumbai Half Marathon. He said, just by having Test World Championship will not make cricket interesting.

Speaking about Ashes, Tendulkar said, he is impressed after seeing Marnus Labuschagne, the highest run-getter in Test cricket praised the Australian batsman while talking about the art of leaving and defending the ball in Test cricket.

