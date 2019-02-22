India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said that India should not give away 2 crucial points to Pakistan in the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2019. Sachin said that India should play with Pakistan and defeat them. Sachin added that for him India always comes first, so whatever the country decides, he will back that decision with all his heart.

Amid the heated talks over India vs Pakistan match at the World Cup 2019 in England, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar today said he would hate to see Team India giving away 2 crucial points to arch-rival Pakistan at such an important cricketing event. Sachin endorsed Sunil Gavaskar’s point of view that Virat Kohli and men should beat the Saffarz Ahmed and army. Sachin Tendulkar put a light on the records and reminded the fans that Pakistan had never tasted a victory against India in the World Cup history. The Master Blaster said, “India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup. Time to beat them once again. Would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament.”

Sachin added that for him India always comes first, so whatever the country decides, he will back that decision with all his heart. A few days back, Sunil Gavaskar had said that India must play against Pakistan in the World Cup 2019 and said that it would be India who would be the loser if they decided to boycott the match against Pakistan scheduled to be played on June 16 in Manchester.

while on the other side, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra had said that India should not play with Pakistan until they stop supporting terror groups. In a TV show, the Turbanator had said that BCCI doesn’t care about the money generated from India vs Pakistan match and can bear the loss.

The demand to not to play with Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2019 arise after the Pulwama Attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which more than 40 CRPF soldiers martyred on duty while saving the nation.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More