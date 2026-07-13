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Home > Sports News > Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women’s Cricket Team at Lord’s With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women’s Cricket Team at Lord’s With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar made a surprise visit to the India Women's dressing room at Lord's before the final day of their one-off Test against England, delivering an inspiring pep talk during the team's pre-match huddle. The cricket legend's unannounced appearance came just hours before Harmanpreet Kaur's side scripted a historic victory at the Home of Cricket, with the heartwarming moment quickly going viral on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women's Cricket Team at Lord's With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH (Image Source: X)
Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women's Cricket Team at Lord's With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 17:07 IST

History has been made at the Home of Cricket with the Indian women’s cricket team recording a landmark Test match victory against the England women’s national cricket team at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Whilst celebratory scenes are taking place all over the world, a cracking video has gone viral showing exactly when the iconic Sachin Tendulkar walked out as an unannounced visitor to deliver an all-time pre-match team talk to the team on the final day.

Little Master Inspires Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Squad

The unannounced meeting took place right when the players were concluding their final warm-up routines before the start of the high-stakes morning session. The former captain stood at the centre of the inner ring, speaking with immense passion to the highly focused touring squad.

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Clad in a brown shirt and beige pants, the legendary batter sauntered out to take his place on the sacred grass to lead the huddle alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur just moments before the start of play. The video, which can be seen making its way around all social media platforms, perfectly shows the changing of the guard and the ultimate pep talk for the touring team to go and defeat the English nation.

India Women’s Technical Dominance Translates Into Landmark Victory

The master blaster’s inspiring words immediately translated into high-intensity action as the bowling unit wiped out the remaining English batting resistance. Having set a massive fourth-innings target of 457 runs, the visitors maintained flawless line and length to dismantle the hosts’ lower order completely. The clinical bowling execution wrapped up the historic one-off Test match in style during the very first session of the final day, sparking massive celebrations out on the hallowed turf.

The team successfully built on the record-breaking foundation laid on the previous day by Yastika Bhatia, who scored a magnificent 113, and bowler Kranti Gaud. Having the greatest icon of Indian cricket present to witness this special landmark win at Lord’s has created an iconic memory that will be remembered for generations.

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Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women’s Cricket Team at Lord’s With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH
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Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women’s Cricket Team at Lord’s With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH
Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women’s Cricket Team at Lord’s With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH
Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women’s Cricket Team at Lord’s With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH
Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women’s Cricket Team at Lord’s With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH

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