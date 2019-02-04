ICC World Cup 2019: The god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar has picked Virat Kohli and co. as favourites to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Sachin Tendulkar said that Team India can compete in any ground and surface of the world. He chose England and New Zealand as the tough contenders.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is known as the god of cricket, lauded Team India for its recent outstanding performances against Australia and New Zealand. Master-Blaster termed Virat Kohli and men as the favourites to win the World Cup 2019. Sachin said that team’s ability to compete and beat any side in any part of the world makes him happy. Virat Kohli has changed the records by clinching 3 bilateral series against South Africa (5-1), Australia (2-1) and New Zealand (4-1).

Sachin Tendulkar told the media that Team India has a perfectly balanced side and boys are capable of competing in any part of the world or on any surface. “As far as our chances are concerned, I will not hesitate in saying that we are the favourites,” Tendulkar said.

The World Cup 2019 will be played in England and Wales this year from May 30 to July 14. The curtain raiser match will be played at the Oval between England and South Africa. The ICC Cricket World Cup is currently bagged by Australia, who will compete to defend it.

In the 4th and 5th ODI of the recently concluded 5-match ODI series against India, Kiwis performed outstandingly well and restricted men in blue for low totals. The BlackCaps, who fell a step short of lift the last World Cup, may turn out as a tough challenger.

Sachin said, “I know New Zealand have struggled in this series but it’s a good unit, one needs to be on their toes.”

