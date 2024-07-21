Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Indian Coaches for Paris Olympics 2024 on Guru Purnima

On Guru Purnima, India’s cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar extended his best wishes to the coaches of India preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The Olympic Games will commence on July 26 and continue until August 11, with India aiming to surpass its medal tally of seven from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Tendulkar reminisced about his childhood coach, Achrekar Sir, expressing gratitude for the impact he had on his life. “Guru Purnima is the day we thank our gurus for their deep commitment to making a difference in our lives. Today, I remember and thank Achrekar Sir for the difference he made in my life. Achrekar Sir was a Dronacharya awardee for his contributions to cricket. His dedication to the sport and his players was unparalleled. Just like him, many coaches are working tirelessly towards the betterment of sports in India,” Tendulkar shared on X.

The former cricketer also extended his appreciation to the coaches in Olympic sports, acknowledging their crucial role. “With the Olympics approaching, I would like to thank all coaches in Olympic sports for their dedication and inspiration. The nation is deeply thankful for your contributions. My best wishes to all the coaches and their players at the Paris Olympics,” the 51-year-old added.

Guru Purnima is a significant day in Indian culture, celebrating the role of teachers and mentors. It is believed that honoring one’s guru on this day brings positive changes in life. The festival, also known as Ashadhi Purnima or Vyas Purnima, is celebrated not only by Hindus but also by followers of Jainism, Buddhism, and Sikhism. In Buddhism, this day marks the first Dharma Chakra Pravartan by Lord Buddha.

Traditionally, on Ashadha Purnima, devotees take part in rituals such as bathing and giving donations, which are considered highly auspicious.

(With ANI Inputs)

