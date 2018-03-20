Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has penned down a letter to Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari urging him to take strong action against makers of fake helmets to prevent road accident deaths. The 44-year-old has written that the situation in the country is absolutely alarming as two-wheelers amounted to over 30% road accidents in the country in 2016.

In a bid to ensure safety for two-wheeler riders, former Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Sachin Tendulkar has penned down a letter to Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari asking him to take action against manufacturers of low-quality helmets and selling them with a fake ISI mark. Stressing the importance of high-quality helmets, the master blaster said in his letter said it was crucial that the equipment was of the highest quality to prevent road accident deaths.

“I am writing to you to request your ministry to consider action against helmet manufacturers using low-grade material and selling it with a fake ISI mark. As sportspersons, we understand the importance of using original high-quality safety equipment when we go to play on the field,” the 44-year-old wrote in the letter. Tendulkar has been an advocate of road safety for a long time and has often urged people to follow traffic rules and use helmets.

In his letter, Tendulkar has further written that the situation in the country is absolutely alarming as two-wheelers amounted to over 30% road accidents in the country in 2016. He added that an appropriate equipment improves the chances of survival of two-wheel riders by 42%. “This is an absolutely alarming situation considering two-wheelers accounted for over 30 per cent of road accidents, the highest among all kind of accidents in 2016. The availability of fake helmets is a danger to two-wheeler riders considering that wearing an appropriate helmet improves chances of survival of bikers by 42 per cent,” he penned down.

Tendulkar has also advocated lowering of prices of good quality helmets so that riders do not choose the cheaper options.

