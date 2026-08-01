SAFF Championship 2026 Draw: India, Pakistan Clubbed in Same Group as Football Rivals Set For Blockbuster Clash

SAFF championships: The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) championships draw was unveiled on August 1, Saturday as India and Pakistan are in the same group for the tournament. The draw took place on Saturday in Thimphu, Bhutan. Along with India and Pakistan Maldives is also in Group B, while Group A consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

SAFF Championships: What is Nepal’s status?

Nepal’s participation in the upcoming SAFF Championship remains uncertain after the country’s football federation continues to serve a FIFA suspension, leaving the tournament organisers waiting for a final decision before confirming the lineup.

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) conducted the official draw on Saturday, but Nepal was left out pending further developments. SAFF officials said the governing body will wait until the stipulated deadline before taking a final call on the team’s inclusion.

If FIFA lifts the suspension before the deadline, Nepal will be placed in Group A, alongside hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. Should the suspension remain in effect, the group will proceed with three teams. The uncertainty surrounding Nepal has created logistical challenges for organisers, who are preparing the tournament schedule while also keeping room for possible adjustments. SAFF has maintained that it will follow FIFA’s directives and ensure that any decision regarding Nepal’s participation complies with international football regulations. For Nepal, the coming weeks will be crucial. A timely lifting of the FIFA suspension would allow the nation to rejoin regional competition and complete the eight-team lineup. Until then, SAFF has kept the door open, awaiting FIFA’s decision before finalising the tournament schedule and group structure.

The 2026 SAFF Championship will be staged in Dhaka from November 4 to 17, marking the return of the region’s premier international football tournament to Bangladesh after eight years. Bangladesh previously hosted the competition in 2018, when the tournament was also held in the capital.

SAFF Championships: Which team won the trophy in 2023?

India, the most successful team in the tournament history, had won the title in 2023, clinching their ninth one. The final against Kuwait saw a 1-1 deadlock but The Blues won the contest on penalties 4-5. Sunil Chhetri was crowned the Best Player of the tournament, given he had netted the most goals with 5.

With the tournament slated to take place from November 4 to 17, India will have a good warm-up fixture in the form of a friendly match with Brazil in Kolkata on October 3.