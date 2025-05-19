Home
Monday, May 19, 2025
Live Tv
  Sai Sudharsan On Fire: Young Star Reflects On Recent Purple Patch After GT's Win Over DC

Sai Sudharsan On Fire: Young Star Reflects On Recent Purple Patch After GT’s Win Over DC

He acknowledged Delhi’s disciplined bowling during the middle phase of the innings, but credited the team’s composure and key overs for turning the tide.

Sai Sudharsan On Fire: Young Star Reflects On Recent Purple Patch After GT’s Win Over DC

Sai Sudharsan on Fire: Young Star Reflects on Recent Purple Patch After GT's Win Over DC


Gujarat Titans stamped their authority with a dominant 10-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The win not only sealed GT’s spot in the playoffs but also sent a strong message to their title rivals.

Delhi, powered by KL Rahul’s century, put up a competitive total of 199. However, the score proved insufficient as Gujarat openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill chased it down with remarkable ease and composure.

Sudharsan’s Ton Powers GT’s Charge and Secures Orange Cap Lead

Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 108, showcasing both flair and control in his innings. His innings, paired with Gill’s fluent 93, saw the Titans chase down the target with six balls to spare.

The young left-hander, now the top scorer in the tournament, was visibly pleased with his match-winning effort.

“If feels great to help the team win. I missed out quite a few times at doing so this season and during the break, I was thinking about it and it paid off today,” Sudharsan said post-match.

He acknowledged Delhi’s disciplined bowling during the middle phase of the innings, but credited the team’s composure and key overs for turning the tide.

“After the initial 6 overs, they bowled really well, the momentum went down, we were cool and calm enough to take the game deep. We got a couple of big overs from 12-13, which helped,” he noted.

A Mindset Shift Behind Sudharsan’s Maturity at the Crease

Reflecting on his growth through the season, Sudharsan highlighted how his evolving mindset played a vital role in this performance.

“Previous games I took chances and got out, but was aware enough to pick the right matchups,” he admitted.

He further elaborated on the mental clarity he’s gained, which is helping him play with more freedom.

“I’ve also started to believe myself more to take the game deeper, expand my game. Not much has changed with my batting, but mentally I’m more free and expressive,” he said.

Eyes on Refinement as Playoffs Loom

Despite the dominant knock, the 23-year-old is still eyeing improvement, particularly in playing spin during the latter stages of an innings.

“When I look at the spinners, maybe I can get better at striking them. After the 15th over I have a lot of things to work on, I’m keeping a check on that,” he stated.

Sudharsan also praised his partnership with Gill, pointing out how their chemistry at the crease is translating into results.

“There’s a lot of understanding between us. Running between the wickets is one thing which we talk about and when I do a mistake he points out and similarly from my side as well,” he concluded.

With this result, GT’s playoff qualification also paved the way for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings to progress, with all three teams tied at 17 points.

ALSO READ: IPL Record Broken: Gujarat Titans Become First Team To Chase 200 Runs With 10 Wickets To Spare

 

