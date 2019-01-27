Carolina Marin initially continued playing despite the pain, but eventually, the pain forced her to retire from the game. Saina Nehwal was declared the winner post Marin's withdrawal.

Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal was declared the winner of Indonesia Masters 2019 post her opponent Carolina Marin withdrew from the game because of injury. After defeating China’s He Bingjiao on Saturday, Nehwal managed to enter the final of the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta. Nehwal had lost to Marin last year in the Badminton World Championships (BWF) and hence it was important for her to bounce back this time. Though she would not have wanted to win the Indonesian title this way.

The final between Marin and Nehwal began with Marin winning the first point, followed by the Spaniard winning three more points making the scorecard 0-4. Saina’s no point jinx was finally broken when she redeemed herself and won a point making the score tally to 1-4. Carolina was struggling in the game right since its start because of a knee injury. Despite the injury, she asserted to continue with the game but perpetual pain forced her to retire from the game.

The reigning Olympic and World Champion was leading with six points making the score tally 10-4 in the first round. In immense pain, Marin decided to withdraw from the match, thus making Saina the default winner. Saina’s journey was smooth sailing throughout as she outplayed her opponents in the qualifiers and quarters easily. Though, China’s He Bingjiao did give her a close competition in the semi-final.

On the other hand, shuttler Marin’s road to final also seemed a bit challenging with all her opponents giving her a cutthroat competition in all the rounds. She beat China’s Chen Yufei to reach the finals of Indonesian Masters.

