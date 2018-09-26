Saina Nehwal who has 20 major titles under her name, which includes an Olympic bronze and a silver at the world championships, is all set to tie the knot with Parupalli Kashyap who was ranked world number 6 before injuries stopped his rise in the men circuit, details inside.

The season of sporting alliances is once again back with a bang, the Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal is all set to tie the knot with Parupalli Kashyap by the end of December 2018. According to reports, the marriage is going to be a private affair and about 100 people will be attending their marriage which is to be held on 16th of December followed by a grand reception dated 21st of December.

While the two managed to keep their romance under the wraps for a long time, the duo neither denied nor confirmed about their relationship status but used to hang out with each other with fellow shuttlers such as HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth and Guru Sai Dutt amongst others for a long time. The pictures of the duo with fellow friends could often be seen on their social media handles.

Saina has 20 major titles under her name, which includes an Olympic bronze and a silver at the world championships, whereas Kashyap has reached the highs of a being world number 6 before injuries stopped his rise in the men circuits.

The Saina- Kashyap marriage will mark another chapter in recent Indian sporting matches after those of Dipika Pallikal-Dinesh Karthik, Ishant Sharma – Pratima Singh and wrestlers, Geeta Phogat- Pawan Kumar and Sakshi Malik- Satyawart Kadian.

However, Saina accepted Kashyap supports for the first time publicly once during her commonwealth singles gold earlier this year, while Saina shifted from Hyderabad to Bengaluru to train under Vimal Kumar in 2014, Kashyap reportedly used to visit her in Bangalore.

