The superstar couple - Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap - was dating each other for a long time and as per reports, they were seeing each other since the start of 2016. They both are products of the famed Gopi Pullelachand badminton academy based in Hyderabad and they have known each other from a young age.

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal finally tied the knot with her long-time beau Parupalli Kashyap on Friday in a private ceremony reportedly held in Novotel Hotel in Hyderabad. The couple, who were initially expected to exchange vows on December 16, made the shock announcement two days prior on their official Twitter handles. Saina Nehwal took to her micro-blogging site’s handle and posted a picture of her with her husband, captioning the image: Best match of my life ❤️…#justmarried.

The superstar couple was dating each other for a long time and as per reports, they were seeing each other since the start of 2016. They both are products of the famed Gopi Pullelachand badminton academy based in Hyderabad and they have known each other from a young age. Since they ply the same trade and participate in major tournaments together which includes lots of travelling, love between the duo must have kindled during one of the tours only.

Since the turn of 2016, both Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal have regularly posted pictures of them together on various social media platforms. Be it professional tournaments or informal get-togethers, they have been inseparable from each other ever since. There is a lot of adorable pictures of them together on the internet, and here we bring you some of our top picks of the superstar couple:

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More