Saina Nehwal, who has enthralled the Indians with her ace badminton skills till date has tied the knot with ace badminton player Parupalli Kashyap. Saina Nehwal had earlier posted an invitation card where it was mentioned that they were getting married on December 16, 2018. However, as per the shuttler’s official Twitter handle, both have tied the knot in a private ceremony. Saina took to her Twitter handle and posted two cute photographs where the duo looks extremely happy. In the post, Saina and Parupalli are seen exchanging garlands.
However, in the Parupalli Kashyap’s latest posts, it can be seen that the pre-marriage rituals have begun in their house where his family members and close friends are present. Meanwhile, on their professional front, both Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have been under the guidance of the same coach Gopichand since 2005. Saina Nehwal had brought laurels to India winning the gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the women’s singles category in Badminton while Parupalli Kashyap currently stands at No.6 in the World Badminton rankigng list.
