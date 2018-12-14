Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has got hitched to another ace shuttler Parupalli Kashyap in a private ceremony. Both the players have been dating one another for a very long time, however, they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Saina Nehwal, who has enthralled the Indians with her ace badminton skills till date has tied the knot with ace badminton player Parupalli Kashyap. Saina Nehwal had earlier posted an invitation card where it was mentioned that they were getting married on December 16, 2018. However, as per the shuttler’s official Twitter handle, both have tied the knot in a private ceremony. Saina took to her Twitter handle and posted two cute photographs where the duo looks extremely happy. In the post, Saina and Parupalli are seen exchanging garlands.

However, in the Parupalli Kashyap’s latest posts, it can be seen that the pre-marriage rituals have begun in their house where his family members and close friends are present. Meanwhile, on their professional front, both Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have been under the guidance of the same coach Gopichand since 2005. Saina Nehwal had brought laurels to India winning the gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the women’s singles category in Badminton while Parupalli Kashyap currently stands at No.6 in the World Badminton rankigng list.

As the pride of our nation get set to tie the knots, here's bringing to you the most epic #matchoftheyear. Ace vs Ace. Stay tuned while we warm up the court for our star shuttlers with an interesting duel at @Novotelhyd #accorhotels #matchmadeatNovotel @NSaina @parupallik pic.twitter.com/9C22vATXAQ — Novotel HICC (@NovotelHyd) December 12, 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More