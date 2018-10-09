Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal on Monday declared the date of her wedding with fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap. Talking to the media, Saina Nehwal said she will tie the know on December 16, 2018, before the Tokyo Games qualifiers.

Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Monday confirmed the news that she will marry fellow shutter Parupalli Kashyap on December 16, 2018. Talking to the reporters, Saina said that it as the only available day in her busy calendar.

“I will get busy with the Premier Badminton League from December 20 and then qualifiers for the Tokyo Games will begin. So 16 December is the only date that we had to get married,” said Saina.

The ace shuttler said that Parupalli Kashyap has been someone who had emerged as a source of comfort in her life. The reports suggest that both players have been dating each other since 2007.

Saina Nehwal said, “We used to be together most of the time and my parents also travelled with me, so they understood who I was close to and comfortable with even after my losses.”

“We started travelling for bigger tours from 2007-08 onwards. We played tournaments together, trained together and slowly, started paying more attention to each other’s matches. In the competitive world that we live in, it is difficult to get close to someone. But somehow we both found it very easy to talk to each other, talk about our matches. The feeling gradually grew,” added Nehwal.

The pictures of the duo with fellow friends could often be seen on their social media handles.

The Saina- Kashyap marriage will mark another chapter in recent Indian sporting matches after those of Dipika Pallikal-Dinesh Karthik, Ishant Sharma – Pratima Singh and wrestlers, Geeta Phogat- Pawan Kumar and Sakshi Malik- Satyawart Kadian.

