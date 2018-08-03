Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal faced a defeat in the quarterfinal match of World Badminton Championship 2018 against Spain's Carolina Marin at Nanjing in China. Saina Nehwal lost both the sets by 6-21, 11-21 and was eliminated from the tournament. Rio Olympic gold medallist, Marina, took only 31 minutes to outclass Saina Nehwal.

From the starting of the match, India shuttler was playing defensively, while Spanish star Marin showed an aggressive game. At the mid-game break, a heavy pressure was on Saina Nehwal as she was behind by 11-2 points.

After that Saina Nehwal lost 8 consecutive points, which resulted in a defeat of the first set by 6-21 in just 12 minutes. Rio Olympic gold medallist, Marina, continued her aggressive game in the second set and won the game by 11-21.

Spanish’s Marina will meet Chinese shuttler He Bingjiao in the semi-finals on Saturday. It was an unlucky day for the India shuttlers as mixed doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also lost their match by 17-21, 10-21 against Chinese duo Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang.

