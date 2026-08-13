Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch CPL 2026, SLK vs SNP Match 5 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Saint Lucia Kings will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Match 5 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Thursday, August 13. The Kings started their campaign with a four-run win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, while the Patriots suffered a 19-run defeat to defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders in their opening game. Here are all the details, including match timing, live streaming, TV broadcast, team news and squads.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2026 Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2026 Match 5

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2026 Match 5 Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026 Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia Match Start Time: 4:30 AM IST (Thursday morning in India)

Where to Watch Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2026 match live on JioStar television channels. JioStar is the linear broadcast partner for CPL 2026 in India.

How to Watch Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Streaming?

The Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2026 match will be available for live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website. The official CPL T20 YouTube channel is also listed among the digital broadcast platforms for the Indian subcontinent.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team News

Saint Lucia Kings enter the contest on the back of a four-run victory over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Andries Gous played a key role with an 82-run knock as the Kings posted 187/8 before their bowlers successfully defended the total. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, meanwhile, will be looking for their first win of the season after losing to Trinbago Knight Riders by 19 runs via the DLS method in a rain-affected contest.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Andre Fletcher (wicketkeeper), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (captain), Kevin Wickham, Navin Bidaisee, Ashmead Nedd, Obed McCoy, Saurabh Netravalkar, Waqar Salamkheil, Micah McKenzie, Mikyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Saint Lucia Kings Squad

Saint Lucia Kings Squad: Andries Gous (wicketkeeper), Kamil Pooran, Ackeem Auguste, Jewel Andrew, Darron Nedd, Roston Chase (captain), Matthew Forde, Joshua Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Maheesh Theekshana, Damion Joachim, Amari Goodridge, Keon Gaston, Johann Jeremiah.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Prediction

Saint Lucia Kings will enter the match with greater confidence after their narrow opening-game victory, while St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be desperate to bounce back. The Kings’ batting form, led by Andries Gous, and their successful defence of 187 could give them a slight advantage, although the Patriots have enough quality in Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles and Wanindu Hasaranga to make it a competitive contest.