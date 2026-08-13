LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch CPL 2026, SLK vs SNP Match 5 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch CPL 2026, SLK vs SNP Match 5 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Saint Lucia Kings will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Match 5 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Thursday, August 13. The Kings started their campaign with a four-run win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, while the Patriots suffered a 19-run defeat to defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders in their opening game. Here are all the details, including match timing, live streaming, TV broadcast, team news and squads.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch CPL 2026, SLK vs SNP Match 5 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch CPL 2026, SLK vs SNP Match 5 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 00:00 IST

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Saint Lucia Kings will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Match 5 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Thursday, August 13. The Kings started their campaign with a four-run win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, while the Patriots suffered a 19-run defeat to defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders in their opening game. Here are all the details, including match timing, live streaming, TV broadcast, team news and squads. 

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2026 Match Details

  • Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2026 Match 5
  • Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026
  • Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
  • Match Start Time: 4:30 AM IST (Thursday morning in India)

Where to Watch Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2026 match live on JioStar television channels. JioStar is the linear broadcast partner for CPL 2026 in India.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Streaming?

The Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2026 match will be available for live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website. The official CPL T20 YouTube channel is also listed among the digital broadcast platforms for the Indian subcontinent. 

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team News

Saint Lucia Kings enter the contest on the back of a four-run victory over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Andries Gous played a key role with an 82-run knock as the Kings posted 187/8 before their bowlers successfully defended the total. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, meanwhile, will be looking for their first win of the season after losing to Trinbago Knight Riders by 19 runs via the DLS method in a rain-affected contest.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Andre Fletcher (wicketkeeper), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (captain), Kevin Wickham, Navin Bidaisee, Ashmead Nedd, Obed McCoy, Saurabh Netravalkar, Waqar Salamkheil, Micah McKenzie, Mikyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Saint Lucia Kings Squad

Saint Lucia Kings Squad: Andries Gous (wicketkeeper), Kamil Pooran, Ackeem Auguste, Jewel Andrew, Darron Nedd, Roston Chase (captain), Matthew Forde, Joshua Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Maheesh Theekshana, Damion Joachim, Amari Goodridge, Keon Gaston, Johann Jeremiah.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Prediction

Saint Lucia Kings will enter the match with greater confidence after their narrow opening-game victory, while St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be desperate to bounce back. The Kings’ batting form, led by Andries Gous, and their successful defence of 187 could give them a slight advantage, although the Patriots have enough quality in Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles and Wanindu Hasaranga to make it a competitive contest.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch CPL 2026, SLK vs SNP Match 5 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Tags: CPL 2026

RELATED News

East Bengal Stage Sensational Comeback to Beat Al-Arabi, Qualify for AFC Champions League 2

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Pay Emotional Tribute to Lionel Messi’s Father, Posts ‘A Huge Hug to You’

NBA News: Josh Kushner, Bob Iger Agree to Buy Los Angeles Lakers For Record $12.5 Billion in Stunning Takeover

PSG vs Aston Villa Live Streaming, UEFA Super Cup: When and where to Watch European Season Opener Live in India?

Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note to Late Father Jorge, Posts ‘I Wanted to Win World Cup for You’

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licences Of 4 Domino’s Pizza Outlets After Safety Checks

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Meets Governor For 10-Day Parole To Jagtar Singh Hawara

42-Year-Old Kolkata Woman Dies As Car Plunges Into Pond During Driving Practice

9-Year-Old Girl Assaulted In Front Of Brother After Neighbour Offers Them Lift In Madhya Pradesh

Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note to Late Father Jorge, Posts ‘I Wanted to Win World Cup for You’

India To Get 60 New Transport Planes For Rs 1 Lakh Crore: How The Deal Will Boost IAF Strength

Luxury Living Near Vegas Mall Now Within Reach: Premium 2 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 42 Lakhs and 3 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs

SoftTech Engineers Limited Celebrates 30 Years of Engineering the Digital Future of the AECO Industry

Chitkara University and Paramotor Digital Technology Limited Come Together to Build Future-Ready Fintech Talent

Will Marcus Rashford Play in Man Utd vs Leeds Utd Friendly Match? Here’s What We Know

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch CPL 2026, SLK vs SNP Match 5 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch CPL 2026, SLK vs SNP Match 5 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch CPL 2026, SLK vs SNP Match 5 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch CPL 2026, SLK vs SNP Match 5 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch CPL 2026, SLK vs SNP Match 5 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch CPL 2026, SLK vs SNP Match 5 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

QUICK LINKS