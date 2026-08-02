Sakshi Chaudhary, Commonwealth Games 2026 Gold Medallist: Virat Kohli Connection, Biography, Boxing Career And Achievements

Commonwealth Games 2026: One of India’s many boxing stars from Glasgow, Sakshi Chaudhary, won a gold medal in the Women’s 51 kg, defeating England’s Ruby White in the final. Throughout the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the Indian boxer maintained total control and won a gold medal with a strong performance in Scotland. Having won the gold medal, fans later recalled her previous connection with Virat Kohli.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Sakshi Chaudhary – Virat Kohli Relation

Chaudhary revered Virat Kohli and admired the ex-India cricketer to such a degree that she considers him her role model. According to reports, the Virat Kohli Foundation supported her for three years at a critical phase. The boxer was also fortunate to have met Virat, and the former RCB legend came to her rescue when she needed help. The foundation’s help left a lasting impression on her, and she is often inspired by the mental strength displayed by Virat Kohli.

Congratulations to Sakshi Chaudhary on her brilliant performance and being selected for the #OlympicQualifiers 👏@vkfofficial — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 28, 2019









In 2019, Virat Kohli had also tweeted about Chaudhary for qualifying for the Olympic Qualifiers Asia-Oceania. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, “Congratulations to Sakshi Chaudhary on her brilliant performance and being selected for the #OlympicQualifiers @vkfofficial.”

It is the same mental strength that proved to be her strength throughout. By overpowering the world champion Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Hooda, she clinched her spot for the Glasgow tournament. After securing an undefeated run on the way to the tournament and with just one bout to go she clinched her gold medal for Pakistan, Because of this completing her medal set for that tournament. Sakshi is a promising talent with a lot of potential, and she could very well become the leader of the new Indian women’s boxing generation.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Sakshi Choudhary?

Sakshi was born in Bhiwani, which is regarded as the center of Indian boxing. As a child, she had a natural affinity for boxing and would often fight or strike anyone who came in her way. In order to harness her strength, her parents enrolled her in a boxing academy as early as 2012. The bronze medallist, Vijender Singh, had inspired her to start boxing. She started learning the ropes of the game in 2012 when she was assigned to coach Jagdish Singh, a renowned trainer who had mentored Vijender.

Over the years, Sakshi has developed into one of the top prospects in Indian boxing. Currently serving as a havaldar in the Indian Army, the 24-year-old fighter attended the national training camp at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

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