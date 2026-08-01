Sakshi Choudhary Reaches Commonwealth Games 2026 Women’s 51kg Final, Becomes Sixth Indian Boxer to Reach Final

Commonwealth Games 2026: Sakshi Choudhary defeated Amber-Jane Wall in the Women’s Boxing 51 kg semifinal to guarantee at least a silver medal. In what has been an incredible outing for the Indian contingent in the ring, the 24-year-old became the sixth Indian boxer to reach the final today. Choudhary’s journey to the final has been anything but easy. Originally 54 kg, the Indian Army Hawaldaar reduced her weight by three kgs to compete in this category. As India reels from the reduced number of sports in this edition, the performance in the boxing ring has certainly been a boost to their chances of climbing further in the medal tally.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Sakshi Choudhary Reaches Women’s Boxing 51 kg Final

Sakshi Choudhary defeated Canada’s Amber-Jane Wall with a unanimous decision from the judges after the three rounds. Sakshi absolutely dominated Wall in the semifinal and showed no signs of being beaten or even matched by the Canadian boxer. The 24-year-old won each of the three rounds with all five judges ruling in her favour.

Competing in her maiden Commonwealth Games, Choudhary had to drop down from her usual 54 kg weight category. The decision to take up the 51 kg category came after consideration and discussion with her coaches. Apparently, with Preet Pawar already securing a place in the 54 kg category, Choudhary decided to participate in the 51 kg weight event.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Sakshi Choudhary?

Born in Bhiwani, a place known as the heart of Indian boxing, Sakshi was naturally inclined to boxing as a child, and she would always get into a fight or hit anyone who crossed her path. So her parents decided to channelize her strength by enrolling her in a boxing academy as early as 2012. Vijender Singh, the bronze medalist, had left such an impression that she was motivated to take up boxing. It was around 2012 that she was sent to coach Jagdish Singh, a well-known trainer, who also guided Vijender, and she began to learn the ropes of the game.

Sakshi has come of age over the years to be counted as one of the best prospects on the Indian boxing scene. The 24-year-old fighter had participated in the national training camp at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala, and is now working as a havaldar in the Indian Army.

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