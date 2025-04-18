Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Saliva Returns To The Ball: Bowlers Reclaim Their Edge In IPL 2025

Saliva Returns To The Ball: Bowlers Reclaim Their Edge In IPL 2025

With the ban on saliva use finally lifted, the 2025 Indian Premier League is witnessing a marked shift in bowling dynamics—and the results are showing on the scoreboard.

Saliva Returns To The Ball: Bowlers Reclaim Their Edge In IPL 2025


For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted cricket’s global regulators to prohibit saliva use on the ball, pacers in the IPL are once again relying on the age-old technique to generate swing, particularly reverse swing. The rule change, implemented ahead of the tournament’s 18th edition, has already had a telling impact on match outcomes and bowling strategies.

Pacers such as Mohammed Siraj, Mohit Sharma, and Lockie Ferguson have publicly acknowledged the role saliva has played in enhancing their performance this season. With pitches offering little seam movement and boundaries staying small, reverse swing has come as a welcome ally.

Siraj, currently donning the Gujarat Titans jersey, offered a straightforward explanation: “If the ball tails even a little, it’s almost always a wicket.” Sharma, part of the Delhi Capitals’ bowling unit, echoed that sentiment. “There’s no doubt—saliva is making a difference. It’s helping the ball tail in far more consistently,” he said after a recent match.

The physics behind the effect is simple yet significant. “Sweat just isn’t heavy enough,” Sharma explained. “Saliva adds more weight to one side of the ball. That imbalance is what causes late swing. And right now, we don’t even have much dew to account for the movement. It’s the saliva.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lockie Ferguson, one of Punjab Kings’ strike bowlers, emphasized the tactical advantage in death overs. “These are high-scoring games, and batters are aggressive till the last ball. But if we can use reverse swing legally and shut down the final overs, it gives us a real fighting chance,” he noted.

Yet not everyone is convinced. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, whose final-over heroics have been pivotal this season, doesn’t buy the saliva argument. “I think it’s all in the mind,” he said after a recent win. “Maybe it works with a red ball, but I’ve never seen saliva make a real difference on a white ball. Sweat or saliva—there’s no clear impact for me.”

Starc’s contrarian view hasn’t stopped analysts from digging into the data. A recent report by Wisden suggests that there has been a 30% spike in reverse swing deliveries this season—coinciding with the rule’s reinstatement. That figure has only added momentum to the conversation, with many seeing it as statistical proof of saliva’s effectiveness.

Adding another layer to the story is a new regulation this season: the team bowling second can now opt to change the ball after 10 overs, regardless of dew or weather conditions. This measure, aimed at maintaining a level playing field, may also be tipping the scales slightly in favor of the bowlers.

Must Read: Supreme Court Gives Strong Warning To Telangana Government, Pererserve Greenland Or Go To Jail

 

Filed under

IPL 2025 Saliva

newsx

Murshidabad Violence Investigation: Cops Detain Third Accused In Connection Of The Murder
newsx

Saliva Returns To The Ball: Bowlers Reclaim Their Edge In IPL 2025
newsx

Retail Worker Declines Shift On Day Off, Faces Backlash From Manager
newsx

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?
The lawyers of Diddy move

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal...
Trump says second UK stat

‘They’re Going To Do A Second Fest… It’s Beautiful’: Trump Says UK State Visit Likely...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Murshidabad Violence Investigation: Cops Detain Third Accused In Connection Of The Murder

Murshidabad Violence Investigation: Cops Detain Third Accused In Connection Of The Murder

Retail Worker Declines Shift On Day Off, Faces Backlash From Manager

Retail Worker Declines Shift On Day Off, Faces Backlash From Manager

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal Trial?

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal...

‘They’re Going To Do A Second Fest… It’s Beautiful’: Trump Says UK State Visit Likely In September

‘They’re Going To Do A Second Fest… It’s Beautiful’: Trump Says UK State Visit Likely...

Entertainment

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal Trial?

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave