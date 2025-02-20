San Antonio Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama to Miss Remainder of 2024-2025 Season; Here’s Why

San Antonio Spurs center and rising NBA star Victor Wembanyama will not play for the rest of the 2024-2025 regular season due to a shoulder injury.

San Antonio Spurs center and rising NBA star Victor Wembanyama will not play for the 2024-2025 regular season due to a shoulder injury.

San Antonio Spurs center and rising NBA star Victor Wembanyama will not play for the rest of the 2024-2025 regular season due to a shoulder injury. The team announced on Thursday that the 21-year-old has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, a condition that involves a blood clot forming in a deep vein.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Injury Discovered After All-Star Game

The medical issue was identified after Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following his participation in the NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco last weekend. The French basketball sensation played for Team Chuck, a special team featuring the league’s top international stars.

The Spurs did not specify an exact timeline for his recovery but stated that he is “expected to miss” the remainder of the season.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Promising Season Cut Short

Wembanyama’s absence is a huge blow to the Spurs, as he has been a dominant force in the league since his debut last season. The young center made his first All-Star appearance this year, following a stellar rookie season in which he earned Rookie of the Year honors and led the league in blocks.

Before the injury, Wembanyama was delivering impressive performances for the Spurs. He was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game, making significant contributions on both ends of the court.

Impact on the Spurs and the NBA

Losing Wembanyama is a significant setback for San Antonio, which has been building its team around the young star. His ability to dominate both offensively and defensively made him one of the league’s most exciting players to watch.

NBA fans and analysts will now closely monitor his recovery process, as the injury raises concerns about his long-term health. Deep vein thrombosis is a serious condition that requires careful medical attention, and the Spurs will likely prioritize his health over any rushed return to the court.

For now, San Antonio must adapt without their star player, as Wembanyama focuses on his recovery and aims to return stronger next season.