Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • San Antonio Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama to Miss Remainder of 2024-2025 Season; Here’s Why

San Antonio Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama to Miss Remainder of 2024-2025 Season; Here’s Why

San Antonio Spurs center and rising NBA star Victor Wembanyama will not play for the rest of the 2024-2025 regular season due to a shoulder injury.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
San Antonio Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama to Miss Remainder of 2024-2025 Season; Here’s Why

San Antonio Spurs center and rising NBA star Victor Wembanyama will not play for the 2024-2025 regular season due to a shoulder injury.


San Antonio Spurs center and rising NBA star Victor Wembanyama will not play for the rest of the 2024-2025 regular season due to a shoulder injury. The team announced on Thursday that the 21-year-old has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, a condition that involves a blood clot forming in a deep vein.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Injury Discovered After All-Star Game

The medical issue was identified after Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following his participation in the NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco last weekend. The French basketball sensation played for Team Chuck, a special team featuring the league’s top international stars.

The Spurs did not specify an exact timeline for his recovery but stated that he is “expected to miss” the remainder of the season.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Promising Season Cut Short

Wembanyama’s absence is a huge blow to the Spurs, as he has been a dominant force in the league since his debut last season. The young center made his first All-Star appearance this year, following a stellar rookie season in which he earned Rookie of the Year honors and led the league in blocks.

Before the injury, Wembanyama was delivering impressive performances for the Spurs. He was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game, making significant contributions on both ends of the court.

Impact on the Spurs and the NBA

Losing Wembanyama is a significant setback for San Antonio, which has been building its team around the young star. His ability to dominate both offensively and defensively made him one of the league’s most exciting players to watch.

NBA fans and analysts will now closely monitor his recovery process, as the injury raises concerns about his long-term health. Deep vein thrombosis is a serious condition that requires careful medical attention, and the Spurs will likely prioritize his health over any rushed return to the court.

For now, San Antonio must adapt without their star player, as Wembanyama focuses on his recovery and aims to return stronger next season.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sreeleela? 23-Year-Old Pushpa Star All Set For Her Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Kartik Aaryan But It’s Not Aashiqui 3

Filed under

NBA star San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

France’s Macron To Urge Trump To Not ‘Be Weak’ Against Putin On His White House Visit

France’s Macron To Urge Trump To Not ‘Be Weak’ Against Putin On His White House...

Costa Rica To Become A Stopover For US Deportees; Second Latin American Country To Be Used As Deportation Stopover

Costa Rica To Become A Stopover For US Deportees; Second Latin American Country To Be...

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Set To Release In July 2026

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4...

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over James Bond Franchise

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over...

Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis Banned From 25 Games for Drug Policy Violation

Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis Banned From 25 Games for Drug Policy Violation

Entertainment

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Set To Release In July 2026

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over James Bond Franchise

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox