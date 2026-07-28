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Home > Sports News > San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers, Global Super League 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs DV, Match Time And TV Channel

San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers, Global Super League 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs DV, Match Time And TV Channel

San Francisco Unicorns and Desert Vipers face a crucial clash in the Global Super League 2026 as both teams look to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage. The Unicorns head into the contest after registering a hard-fought five-run victory over Perth Scorchers, while the Desert Vipers are desperate to bounce back after suffering a high-scoring defeat despite posting more than 200 runs in their previous outing. With valuable points at stake, fans can expect another entertaining contest at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers, Global Super League 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs DV, Match Time And TV Channel
San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers, Global Super League 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs DV, Match Time And TV Channel

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 00:08 IST

San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers, Global Super League 2026 Live Streaming: San Francisco Unicorns and Desert Vipers face a crucial clash in the Global Super League 2026 as both teams look to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage. The Unicorns head into the contest after registering a hard-fought five-run victory over Perth Scorchers, while the Desert Vipers are desperate to bounce back after suffering a high-scoring defeat despite posting more than 200 runs in their previous outing. With valuable points at stake, fans can expect another entertaining contest at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers Match Details

  • Match: San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers
  • Competition: Global Super League 2026
  • Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
  • Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence, Guyana
  • Local Time: 6:00 PM GYT (July 27)
  • India Time (IST): 3:30 AM IST (Tuesday, July 28)

Where to Watch San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers Live on TV?

The Global Super League 2026 match between San Francisco Unicorns and Desert Vipers will not be televised on any TV channel in India. Fans should check their local broadcasters in other regions for coverage.

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How to Watch San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers Global Super League 2026 match live through the FanCode app and website. In the United States, the match will be available on Willow TV, while viewers in the United Kingdom can watch through bet365 (where available) and ARY Digital.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers Squads

San Francisco Unicorns Squad: Tim Robinson, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Oliver Peake, Hassan Khan (c), Hammad Azam, Fabian Allen, Anirudh Immanuel, Callum Stow, Peter Siddle, Ghulam Mudassar, Karima Gore, Gideon Peters, Saideep Ganesh.

Desert Vipers Squad: Andries Gous (wk), Zachary Carter, Rilee Rossouw, Shadab Khan (c), Kyle Mayers, Bevon Jacobs, Vriitya Aravind, Nathan Smith, Khary Pierre, Vitel Lawes, Sanjay Pahal, Ramon Simmonds, Kyle Jamieson, Chris Green, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Matiullah Khan.

Team Form

  • San Francisco Unicorns bounced back with a five-run win over Perth Scorchers after losing their opening match.
  • Desert Vipers have managed just one win so far and conceded a successful chase of 206 in their previous game.
  • The Unicorns have shown improvement with the ball after a difficult opening fixture.
  • Desert Vipers possess a dangerous batting lineup but their bowling attack has struggled for consistency.

Match Prediction

San Francisco Unicorns appear to have gained momentum after their narrow victory over Perth Scorchers, while Desert Vipers continue to struggle with the ball despite their batting firing in the previous match. If the Unicorns’ bowlers maintain their recent discipline and their experienced players deliver once again, they could edge another close contest against the Vipers.

Prediction: San Francisco Unicorns to beat Desert Vipers.

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers, Global Super League 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs DV, Match Time And TV Channel
Tags: global super league 2026

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers, Global Super League 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs DV, Match Time And TV Channel
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San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers, Global Super League 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs DV, Match Time And TV Channel
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