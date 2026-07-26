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Home > Sports News > San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI, Global Super League Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs XI, Match Time And TV Channel

San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI, Global Super League Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs XI, Match Time And TV Channel

San Francisco Unicorns and Perth Scorchers XI will both be desperate to open their account when they clash in Match 5 of the Global Super League 2026 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, July 26. San Francisco Unicorns suffered defeat against Guyana Amazon Warriors in their tournament opener, while Perth Scorchers XI also began their campaign with a loss against Lahore Qalandars. With both teams searching for their first points of the competition, fans can expect an entertaining contest.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI, Global Super League Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs XI, Match Time And TV Channel
San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI, Global Super League Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs XI, Match Time And TV Channel

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 18:46 IST

San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI, Global Super League 2026 Live Streaming: San Francisco Unicorns and Perth Scorchers XI will both be desperate to open their account when they clash in Match 5 of the Global Super League 2026 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, July 26. San Francisco Unicorns suffered defeat against Guyana Amazon Warriors in their tournament opener, while Perth Scorchers XI also began their campaign with a loss against Lahore Qalandars. With both teams searching for their first points of the competition, fans can expect an entertaining contest.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI Match Details

  • Match: San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI
  • Tournament: Global Super League 2026
  • Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026
  • Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana
  • Match Time (IST): 7:30 PM IST

Where To Watch San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI Live On TV?

The Global Super League 2026 match between San Francisco Unicorns and Perth Scorchers XI is not expected to be telecast on any television channel in India.

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How To Watch San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI Global Super League 2026 match on the FanCode app and FanCode website in India.

San Francisco Unicorns Squad

Tim Robinson, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Oliver Peake, Hammad Azam, Hassan Khan(c), Fabian Allen, Karima Gore, Peter Siddle, Ghulam Mudassar, Callum Stow, Anirudh Immanuel, Saideep Ganesh, Gideon Peters.

Perth Scorchers XI Squad

Andre Fletcher, D’Arcy Short, Joel Curtis(w), Usman Khan, Ashton Turner(c), Dian Forrester, Ashton Agar, Akeal Hosein, Jhye Richardson, Sufyan Moqim, Brody Couch, Mark Chapman, Aaron Hardie, Sam Fanning, Ackeem Auguste.

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI, Global Super League Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs XI, Match Time And TV Channel
Tags: global super league 2026

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI, Global Super League Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs XI, Match Time And TV Channel
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San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI, Global Super League Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs XI, Match Time And TV Channel
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