Sanath Jayasuriya On Becoming SL’s Coach: Confidence Is The Key

Jayasuriya has been in the top job as interim coach since Chris Silverwood departed from the role after the T20 World Cup 2024 in June, but now won an extension following some recent success during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Sri Lanka’s newly appointed head coach Sanath Jayasuriya said that “confidence and trust” were the key reasons behind his success.

Earlier on Monday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed the former cricketer Jayasuriya will continue in his role as men’s head coach until the end of March in 2026.

Speaking to the reporters, Jayasuriya said that before the side Sri Lanka was lacking “confidence and trust”.

“What I have always said is that it’s all about confidence and trust. I created that around the team and that’s very important. And I think there was a little bit of luck also. You may do a lot of work, but you need that luck sometimes,” Jayasuriya was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

He added that the team has good and talented cricketers on the side.

“At the same time, the players are determined to do well. They know what they went through over the last couple of years. They were really down and I asked the people to support the Sri Lanka cricketers. They are a good bunch of cricketers and they are talented. The only thing I gave was confidence, and I am there with them. They can talk to me and discuss anything,” he added.

The former Sri Lanka opener was in charge of Sri Lanka’s Test side for a victory over England at The Oval and two consecutive triumphs over the Kiwis on home soil, while he also oversaw a successful ODI series win over India.

Jayasuriya’s appointment will continue all the way through until the end of March 2026, leaving the Sri Lanka legend with an opportunity to lead his side at next year’s ICC Champions Trophy event in Pakistan and potentially the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June.

(With inputs from ANI)