LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup

Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup

Sandeep Lamichhane has been named Nepal’s new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Paudel ahead of the 2026 ACC Men’s Premier Cup in Malaysia.

Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup. Photo X
Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 20:41 IST

Sandeep Lamichhane has been handed the Nepal ODI captaincy once again, with the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) confirming the 26-year-old leg-spinner as Rohit Paudel’s successor ahead of the upcoming ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026.

CAN announced the leadership change on Monday, August 10, with Lamichhane set to lead Nepal in the continental tournament, which carries significant importance ahead of the 2027 Asia Cup.

You Might Be Interested In

“Sandeep Lamichhane steps in as Nepal’s new ODI Captain, leading the side at the ACC Men’s Premier Cup,” CAN posted on X.

Lamichhane is one of Nepal’s most experienced bowlers, having claimed 142 wickets in 78 matches. He made his ODI debut against the Netherlands on August 1, 2018, and has already served as Nepal’s captain in the 50-over format.

The leg-spinner previously led Nepal in 14 ODIs during 2022. His first stint produced four victories, while Nepal lost nine matches and tied one. Rohit Paudel subsequently took over the captaincy in 2023.

Lamichhane will now return to the leadership role at a crucial stage for Nepal, with the ACC Men’s Premier Cup scheduled to take place in Malaysia from August 30 to September 12. Ten teams will compete in the tournament, which also doubles as the qualifying competition for the 2027 Asia Cup.

The top three teams from the Premier Cup will secure their places in next year’s Asia Cup, making every group-stage fixture particularly important.

Paudel, despite losing the captaincy, remains part of Nepal’s squad for the competition. The team also includes several key players, including Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Aasif Sheikh and promising all-rounder Gulshan Jha.

Nepal have been drawn in Group A alongside Bahrain, Hong Kong, hosts Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. Their campaign begins against Saudi Arabia on September 1 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

They will then face Bahrain on September 3 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval before taking on Malaysia on September 5. Nepal’s final group fixture will be against Hong Kong on September 7.

Nepal are expected to be among the leading contenders for the tournament, alongside teams such as Hong Kong, the UAE and Oman.

For Lamichhane, the appointment provides an opportunity to make a fresh start as Nepal’s ODI leader. With qualification for the 2027 Asia Cup at stake, his tactical decisions and ability to manage the team will be closely watched throughout the competition.

The change also marks a new chapter for Paudel, who remains an important member of Nepal’s playing group despite relinquishing the captaincy.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup
Tags: 2027 Asia Cup qualifiersAasif SheikhACC Premier Cup 2026ACC Premier Cup scheduledipendra-singh-aireeGulshan Jhakaran-kcNepal cricket newsNepal new ODI captainNepal ODI teamNepal squadNepal vs Hong KongNepal vs Saudi Arabianepal-cricketrohit-paudelSandeep LamichhaneSandeep Lamichhane captaincySandeep Lamichhane Nepal captain

RELATED News

Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record

Pakistan National Champions Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Captains, Venues And Match Timings

Shaheen Shah Afridi Addresses Pakistan Captaincy Change Talks: ‘Abhi Tak Toh Main Hee Captain Hoon’ | WATCH VIDEO

Jose Mourinho Reopens Infamous Eva Carneiro Clash After 11 Years, Refuses to Apologise For ‘Daughter of a Wh**e’ Remark

No Indian In ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for July 2026 After Dismal Tour Of England

LATEST NEWS

Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief

PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals

3 Girls Die, 1 Airlifted To Nagpur After Snake Bites 6 At Maharashtra School Hostel

Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore

Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan At UP Event, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo – WATCH

Rs 271 Crore For A Penthouse! One Of Gurugram’s Costliest Luxury Homes Sold: What’s In It?

Priyanka Chopra Visits Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, Greets Fans In Traditional Look – WATCH

Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner

RGIPT Welcomes New Batch at Orientation Programme 2026

Delhi Kanwar Yatra: Peak Movement Brings Traffic Jams, Noise And Unease For Residents

Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup
Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup
Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup
Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup

QUICK LINKS