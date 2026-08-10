Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup

Sandeep Lamichhane has been handed the Nepal ODI captaincy once again, with the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) confirming the 26-year-old leg-spinner as Rohit Paudel’s successor ahead of the upcoming ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026.

CAN announced the leadership change on Monday, August 10, with Lamichhane set to lead Nepal in the continental tournament, which carries significant importance ahead of the 2027 Asia Cup.

“Sandeep Lamichhane steps in as Nepal’s new ODI Captain, leading the side at the ACC Men’s Premier Cup,” CAN posted on X.

Lamichhane is one of Nepal’s most experienced bowlers, having claimed 142 wickets in 78 matches. He made his ODI debut against the Netherlands on August 1, 2018, and has already served as Nepal’s captain in the 50-over format.

The leg-spinner previously led Nepal in 14 ODIs during 2022. His first stint produced four victories, while Nepal lost nine matches and tied one. Rohit Paudel subsequently took over the captaincy in 2023.

Lamichhane will now return to the leadership role at a crucial stage for Nepal, with the ACC Men’s Premier Cup scheduled to take place in Malaysia from August 30 to September 12. Ten teams will compete in the tournament, which also doubles as the qualifying competition for the 2027 Asia Cup.

The top three teams from the Premier Cup will secure their places in next year’s Asia Cup, making every group-stage fixture particularly important.

Paudel, despite losing the captaincy, remains part of Nepal’s squad for the competition. The team also includes several key players, including Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Aasif Sheikh and promising all-rounder Gulshan Jha.

Nepal have been drawn in Group A alongside Bahrain, Hong Kong, hosts Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. Their campaign begins against Saudi Arabia on September 1 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

They will then face Bahrain on September 3 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval before taking on Malaysia on September 5. Nepal’s final group fixture will be against Hong Kong on September 7.

Nepal are expected to be among the leading contenders for the tournament, alongside teams such as Hong Kong, the UAE and Oman.

For Lamichhane, the appointment provides an opportunity to make a fresh start as Nepal’s ODI leader. With qualification for the 2027 Asia Cup at stake, his tactical decisions and ability to manage the team will be closely watched throughout the competition.

The change also marks a new chapter for Paudel, who remains an important member of Nepal’s playing group despite relinquishing the captaincy.