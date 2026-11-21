Sandpapergate Controversy: David Warner, Usman Khawaja Taken Off Air: Former Australian cricketers David Warner and Usman Khawaja have been stood down from their television commentary duties amid the ongoing Sandpapergate controversy. Fox Sports has decided to rest both commentators from its broadcasts over the next few weeks, meaning they will miss Australia’s entire five-match T20I series against England. The controversy intensified after Khawaja claimed in his autobiography that the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering plan during the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Why Have David Warner and Usman Khawaja Been Taken Off Air?

Fox Sports took the decision after the Sandpapergate controversy returned to the spotlight following revelations in Khawaja’s autobiography. The former Australia opener claimed that the entire team was aware of the plan to alter the ball during the 2018 Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Warner subsequently supported Khawaja’s claims, while Cameron Bancroft also backed the account.

“In light of recent events, both Usman and Davey will be rested from our broadcasts over the next few weeks,” Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley told Australian media.

What Is the Sandpapergate Controversy?

The Sandpapergate scandal dates back to the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018. Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to use sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the match. An investigation by Cricket Australia subsequently found then-captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Bancroft responsible for the incident.

Smith and Warner were handed 12-month bans, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension. The scandal also led to major changes in Australia’s leadership group and damaged the team’s reputation.

Pat Cummins Comes Under Pressure After Khawaja’s Claims

Khawaja’s latest revelations have also brought current Australia Test captain Pat Cummins under scrutiny. Cummins has denied knowing about the ball-tampering plan, but has faced questions following the claims made by Khawaja, Warner and Bancroft.

Cricket Australia has expressed its unanimous support for Cummins amid the growing controversy. The governing body has stood behind the current Test skipper as debate continues over what senior members of the 2018 team knew about the incident.