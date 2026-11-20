Sandpapergate Controversy: Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden has warned that Pat Cummins and the Australian team could face uncomfortable questions over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal when they travel to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2027. Hayden believes Cummins’ suggestion that he would not entertain further questions on the controversy during the tour is wishful thinking, given the lingering distrust surrounding the issue.

The controversy has resurfaced following recent comments from Usman Khawaja, Cameron Bancroft and Cummins, bringing the infamous Cape Town Test of 2018 back into the spotlight. Speaking on JioStar’s special programme Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate, Hayden, Ravichandran Ashwin and Irfan Pathan shared their perspectives on the renewed debate, the possibility of reopening the investigation and the scrutiny Australia could face in India.

Matthew Hayden Says Pat Cummins Cannot Avoid Sandpapergate Questions In India

Hayden believes the Sandpapergate controversy will follow the Australian team throughout its India tour, regardless of Cummins’ reported stance on refusing to answer further questions on the matter.

The former Australia opener also suggested that the issue could become a major talking point during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, potentially getting under the skin of the visiting players.

“Pat Cummins has come out and basically thrown Usman under the bus. He’s raised very personal issues in their friendship and how casually he’s treated that friendship. He’s been on record saying that, ‘Guys, I’ll answer the questions for one and a half hours, but after this, I’m not answering a question about it,’ which basically means that when he does come down to India for the BGT, he won’t be taking questions from any of the media around Sandpapergate, which is wishful thinking at best,” Hayden said.

He further recalled Mitchell Marsh being repeatedly questioned about the controversy ahead of an ODI, suggesting that Australian players would continue to face uncomfortable questions.

“I mean, it was embarrassing to listen to Mitchell Marsh, ahead of the ODI, get probed with the same question over and over again. He kept on coming back, ‘I will say it again if you’re not clear. I’m looking at this game.’ That’s why I’m promoting the active case of just going, ‘What can we do now to make this better?’ And it’s not going to happen. I know it, I can feel it in my bones,” he added.

Irfan Pathan Questions David Warner’s Timing Over Sandpapergate Revelations

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes David Warner should have spoken about the controversy immediately after serving his ban rather than revisiting the matter years later.

Pathan expects the Australian players to face questions throughout their India tour and feels they will need to be mentally prepared to handle the scrutiny.

“I’m pretty sure that when Australia comes down to India to play the BGT series, there’ll be a lot of talk around it. Wherever the Australians will go, they’ll have to face this. And they’ll have to be mentally strong to handle this, because it is all out there in the public domain,” Pathan said.

He also questioned Warner’s decision to speak about the investigation at this stage, pointing out that Cricket Australia had already conducted its inquiry and handed out punishments.

“I personally believe that Warner, because he has been through a ban, should have spoken then and there. Now, nothing can happen. The investigation happened over four days. Cricket Australia did what they thought was best at that particular time.”

Pathan further referred to the findings of Cricket Australia’s investigation, which identified Warner as the player who initiated the ball-tampering plan.

“Now, to talk about it and say that it was a shady investigation, I think it’s too late. He should have spoken then and there, and things would have been very different,” he added.

Matthew Hayden Calls For Fair Assessment Process To Address Sandpapergate

While discussing the possibility of resolving the controversy, Hayden called for a fair and transparent assessment process that allows everyone involved to present their version of events.

He believes that the lack of clarity surrounding the incident continues to affect trust within Australian cricket and that former players, including Warner and Khawaja, should have an opportunity to share their accounts officially.

“Whether it’s with Cricket Australia or an independent assessment process, I think we need to ask specific questions, and we need to identify if there are grounds for further inquiry, and then proceed with a clear scope and a fair process for everyone involved. There has to be some ownership over the process,” Hayden said.

“Reconciliation is never going to be there for as long as there are question marks over integrity and trust.”

Hayden also pointed towards the need to hear from the players who were involved in the 2018 incident, including those who have since retired.

“It’s unimaginable to think that the game can’t actually get itself into a position where it at least understands a little bit further around the seriousness of this matter, and then come up with some sort of process that entitles not only the current players, but also the players that were involved in that series, who have now subsequently retired, David Warner and Usman Khawaja, to have their say in an official capacity, and the other three that have come out in support of it as well. I think as long as that gate remains open, there will be a distrust issue,” he added.

Hayden Questions Cricket Australia’s Stand, Ashwin Opposes Reopening Investigation

Hayden also questioned whether Cricket Australia’s firm position on the controversy would be enough to settle public opinion. He acknowledged the changes introduced by the ICC following the incident but suggested that questions about what happened during the Cape Town Test remain.

The former Australian opener pointed out that professional fast bowlers are well aware of the condition of the ball they are using and argued that the controversy still has unanswered questions.

“That’s a really good thing that’s come out of this, because we don’t want to see unnecessary tampering of the ball. But Cricket Australia have taken a very definite position on this, and nothing is going to change public opinion,” Hayden said while discussing the ICC’s updated regulations and Cricket Australia’s response.

However, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin offered a contrasting perspective, warning against reopening an investigation that could potentially damage the reputations of several prominent players without producing conclusive evidence.

Ashwin argued that establishing exactly what happened on that day in Cape Town would be extremely difficult, with the debate potentially becoming one person’s word against another’s.

“If you open this particular controversy all over again, you’re going to be pelting stones left, right, and centre at people who have achieved so much in their careers. And those stones that you will be pelting are all stones that have no proof,” Ashwin said.

“The umpires that day will tell you that the ball was tampered with, and that is all you will end up with. Otherwise, it’s going to be your word versus my word, which in turn means you’re going to be throwing stones left, right, and centre, and discrediting people all over again.”

Ashwin also highlighted the personal and professional consequences faced by former Australia captain Steve Smith, who accepted responsibility following the scandal.

“Steve Smith went through a lot of scarring, and someone of that pedigree put his hand up and said, ‘I am the leader and I will take the bullet.’ He lost two years of his career. And with all due respect, I think Smith and Warner deserve the kind of respect they will receive at the end of their careers,” he added.

Australia are scheduled to tour India for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beginning January 21, 2027. The series will be broadcast live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.