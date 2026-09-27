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Home > Sports News > Sania Mirza Backs Novak Djokovic: Indian Star Believes Serb Legend Can Still Win Another Slam Amid 2026 Struggles

Sania Mirza Backs Novak Djokovic: Indian Star Believes Serb Legend Can Still Win Another Slam Amid 2026 Struggles

Sania Mirza has backed Novak Djokovic to win a record 25th Grand Slam title, calling the Serbian the greatest men's tennis player. Despite a challenging 2026 season, Djokovic remains competitive against Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev on the ATP Tour.

Sania Mirza and Novak Djokovic in frame. Image Credit: ANI and AFP
Sania Mirza and Novak Djokovic in frame. Image Credit: ANI and AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 16:04 IST

Sania Mirza – Novak Djokovic: Sania Mirza, former tennis star from India, thinks Novak Djokovic is still the greatest player in men’s tennis and hopes the 39-year-old Serbian can win another Grand Slam which would be his 25th career slam.

Novak Djokovic Faces Struggle in 2026 Season

Djokovic, who holds the record with 24 Grand Slam singles titles, has seen his schedule reduced significantly as he manages his workload and continues to compete primarily at the sport’s biggest events. His 2026 season has included a run to the Australian Open final, where he beat Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, while he exited the US Open in the first round and subsequently dropped out of the ATP top 10.

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India Tennis Star Sania Mirza Backs Novak Djokovic to Bounce Back

Mirza, who has won six major titles – three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles, was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Niva Bupa’s ‘Walk for Healthy Cities’ event in the national capital.

“Novak Djokovic, for me, in numbers, in the way that he plays, the way his body is, the way he is in general, is the best tennis player in men’s tennis that there is. He’s 39, so age is going to be a factor at some point with recovery, no matter how much of a superhuman you are. And because he’s a superhuman, he’s still able to be where he is. So, I really do hope he gets that one more Slam. I mean, that’s what my heart’s saying,” Mirza told ANI.

Djokovic has remained competitive against the younger generation, including Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, although the two-time 2026 Grand Slam champion Alexander Zverev has also emerged as another player capable of challenging the established order.

Djokovic’s 2026 campaign has also seen him reach the Wimbledon semifinals, where he lost to Sinner in straight sets. Zverev, meanwhile, won the French Open and US Open this year to claim the first two Grand Slam titles of his career.

Sania Mirza on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

“I think Alcaraz and Sinner were the people in the last couple of years who had cracked that code, but also those were the only two people until six, eight months ago. Those were the only two people he was losing to. Then [Alexander] Zverev got the monkey off his back and has won two Slams now from having zero,” she said.

“Do I think that he’ll get it? I don’t know,” she concluded (laughingly).

Mirza was present at Niva Bupa’s ‘Walk for Healthy Cities’ event in New Delhi for the flag-off ceremony. The initiative, a relaunch of the earlier ‘Walk for Health’ programme, encourages people to adopt walking as a simple and accessible way to remain active and healthy. It has now been reimagined as part of the broader Healthy Cities movement, linking individual health and physical activity with a collective commitment towards greener and more sustainable urban communities.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Watch Video: Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Return Continues, After 12 Dismissed for 4 in Second Innings of First-Class Match

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Sania Mirza Backs Novak Djokovic: Indian Star Believes Serb Legend Can Still Win Another Slam Amid 2026 Struggles
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Sania Mirza Backs Novak Djokovic: Indian Star Believes Serb Legend Can Still Win Another Slam Amid 2026 Struggles
Sania Mirza Backs Novak Djokovic: Indian Star Believes Serb Legend Can Still Win Another Slam Amid 2026 Struggles
Sania Mirza Backs Novak Djokovic: Indian Star Believes Serb Legend Can Still Win Another Slam Amid 2026 Struggles
Sania Mirza Backs Novak Djokovic: Indian Star Believes Serb Legend Can Still Win Another Slam Amid 2026 Struggles
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