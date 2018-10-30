Finally giving a perfect end to this month, ace tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik delighted their fans with the most awaited news. After Mira Rajput, Bollywood fans were eagerly waiting for Baby Mirza Malik to arrive. Earlier this morning on 30 October 2018 Shoaib Malik took to his official Twitter handle to share the news “Excited to announce: It’s a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #alhumduliah. Thank you for the wishes and duas”
In a recent interview with leading daily Sania Mirza as a mother-to-be shared an important message, that she wants every child to follow their own dreams even if they are out of the box or out of the ordinary. She said the parents should believe in their child no matter what. Some of the Pakistani celebrities who wished the couple on their first child are :
- Shahid Afridi, International Pakistani Cricketer
- Narjis Amir, Wife of International Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir
- Mawra Hocane, Pakistani model and actress
- Asif Ghafoor, current Director General of the Inter-services Public relation, Pakistan Armed Forces
- Kainat Imitiaz, International women cricketer of Pakistan
- Ameem Haq, Sports agent of Shoaib Malik
Sania Mirza who took a break this year after undergoing surgery confirmed a lengthier timeout after confirming the news of her pregnancy. She is aiming to be back in court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. As per media reports, India and Pakistan have always been at the center of contention. However, with the birth of baby mirza malik, the tense relationship between the two countries are expected to loosen up and bring cheer.
