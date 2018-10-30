Sports couple Ace tennis star Sania Mirza and International Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are blessed with a baby boy this morning on 30th October 2018. Sania Mirza is aiming to be back in court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Finally giving a perfect end to this month, ace tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik delighted their fans with the most awaited news. After Mira Rajput, Bollywood fans were eagerly waiting for Baby Mirza Malik to arrive. Earlier this morning on 30 October 2018 Shoaib Malik took to his official Twitter handle to share the news “Excited to announce: It’s a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #alhumduliah. Thank you for the wishes and duas”

In a recent interview with leading daily Sania Mirza as a mother-to-be shared an important message, that she wants every child to follow their own dreams even if they are out of the box or out of the ordinary. She said the parents should believe in their child no matter what. Some of the Pakistani celebrities who wished the couple on their first child are :

Shahid Afridi, International Pakistani Cricketer

Bohot bohot mubarak ho @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania . May Allah always keep you and your family happy and healthy Ameen https://t.co/pUyLJGhOIr — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 30, 2018

Narjis Amir, Wife of International Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir

Super congratulations to @MirzaSania and @realshoaibmalik for the little angel they have received from heaven may you all be blessed with rehmat always..😘😘😘 — Narjis amir (@narjiskhan25) October 30, 2018

Mawra Hocane, Pakistani model and actress

Bohot bohot mubarak my dearest @MirzaSania & @realshoaibmalik !!!! MashAllah. Wishing the best health & looooong life to both mommy & the darling baby boy!! 👶🏻 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #BabyMirzaMalik — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) October 30, 2018

Asif Ghafoor, current Director General of the Inter-services Public relation, Pakistan Armed Forces

Dear Shoaib @realshoaibmalik and Sania @MirzaSania congrats on becoming Parents. Best wishes.

Baby has a birthday mate; you know him. #BabyMirzaMalik pic.twitter.com/4JOSlwZnlx — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) October 30, 2018

Kainat Imitiaz, International women cricketer of Pakistan

Soooo many congratulations to both of you. ❤ @MirzaSania

Love for the baby. 👶 #BabyMirzaMalik — Kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz16) October 30, 2018

Ameem Haq, Sports agent of Shoaib Malik

#BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 boy is here! Baby and mother are all smiles, the dad is over the moon 🙏🏼 — Ameem Haq (@AmeemHaq) October 30, 2018

Sania Mirza who took a break this year after undergoing surgery confirmed a lengthier timeout after confirming the news of her pregnancy. She is aiming to be back in court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. As per media reports, India and Pakistan have always been at the center of contention. However, with the birth of baby mirza malik, the tense relationship between the two countries are expected to loosen up and bring cheer.

