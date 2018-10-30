Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been blessed with a baby boy. Sharing the news on his official Twitter account, Shoaib Malik said that he is excited to announce that they have been blessed with a baby boy and Sania is keeping strong as always. Extending his wishes to their fans and followers for their good wishes, Shoaib added the hashtag #BabyMirzaMalik.
Speaking about how their baby will have the surname of both her father and mother, Sania had earlier stated that the couple has decided that whenever they have a child, he/she will have Mirza Malik as the surname and not just Malik.
To share the annoucement of her pregnancy, Sania Mirza had earlier taken to her official Instagram account to share an image which showed three sides of a cupboard. One side of the almirah read Mirza, another read Malik while the section in the middle read Mirza-Malik.
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony. The duo announced their first pregnancy on April 23, 2018.
We wish the couple a hearty congratulations!
Neeti Mohan singer and musician shared her best wishes on Twitter. In her tweet, Neeti extended her warm wishes and love for the newborn baby. Have a look at Neeti Mohan's tweet here-
👶 It's a BOY!!! Angel #BabyMirzaMalik is here! Many many congratulations Khaala anammirzaaa Mommy @MirzaSania Daddy realshoaibmalik . Cant wait to meet you all and hold the Baby in my… https://t.co/XRYQHhGBEz— Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) October 30, 2018
Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan has stated that she has become a Khaala now. Congratulating Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, Farah Khan shared a photo with the former and stated that she is coming soon to meet the little prince.
Pakistani woman cricketer Kainat Imtiaz shared her best wishes on Twitter. In her tweet, Kainat extended her wishes and love for the newborn baby. Have a look at Kainat Imtiaz's reaction here-
Soooo many congratulations to both of you. ❤ @MirzaSania— Kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz16) October 30, 2018
Love for the baby. 👶 #BabyMirzaMalik
Twitterati extends their best wishes to Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik on the birth of their baby boy. In their tweet, they have wished the baby boy good health and happiness.
Congratulations on the arrival of little baby boy! May your son fill your life with joy and love that is unparalleled and as you all watch him grow may he turned out to be truly remarkable boy 💚🎁👶🎉🎊🎈💙 #BabyMirzaMalik👶 @realshoaibmalik @MirzaSania https://t.co/mD7WaUcfyF— khadija.Drogba (@KhadijaDrogba) October 30, 2018
Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane took to her official Twitter account to share her best wishes. In her tweet, Mawra wished both Sania and her baby boy the best health and a long life. Have a look at Mawra Hocane's tweet here:
Bohot bohot mubarak my dearest @MirzaSania & @realshoaibmalik !!!! MashAllah. Wishing the best health & looooong life to both mommy & the darling baby boy!! 👶🏻 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #BabyMirzaMalik— MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) October 30, 2018
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik took to his official Twitter account to reveal that he and Sania have been blessed with a baby boy. After Shoaib made the annoucement, Twitterati started showering their well wishes on the social media platform.
Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018