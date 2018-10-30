Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik blessed with a baby boy LIVE Updates: Power couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been blessed with a baby boy. Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik took to his official Twitter account to share the news and Sania is absolutely fine and is keeping strong as always. As revealed earlier, the baby will have a surname of both Sania and Shoaib, i.e Mirza Malik.

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been blessed with a baby boy. Sharing the news on his official Twitter account, Shoaib Malik said that he is excited to announce that they have been blessed with a baby boy and Sania is keeping strong as always. Extending his wishes to their fans and followers for their good wishes, Shoaib added the hashtag #BabyMirzaMalik.

Speaking about how their baby will have the surname of both her father and mother, Sania had earlier stated that the couple has decided that whenever they have a child, he/she will have Mirza Malik as the surname and not just Malik.

To share the annoucement of her pregnancy, Sania Mirza had earlier taken to her official Instagram account to share an image which showed three sides of a cupboard. One side of the almirah read Mirza, another read Malik while the section in the middle read Mirza-Malik.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony. The duo announced their first pregnancy on April 23, 2018.

We wish the couple a hearty congratulations!

Live Blog

