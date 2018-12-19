Tennis star Sania Mirza has shared an adorable picture with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik on the photo-sharing site Instagram. With the picture, Saina expressed her motherly feeling and said that how difficult it is to leaving home and going away from 2 months old baby. The blissful mother and son photo has garnered thousands of like and netizens are extending their wishes in the comment section.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday shared a beautiful picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram, in which, she is cuddling her baby boy Izhaan Malik. Through the photograph, Sania Mirza tried to tell express her feeling that leaving home and going away from 2 months old baby is so difficult. Sania in her latest post said that the all she wants after a long day is to cuddle her son. Sania Mirza Captioned the photo, “Never thought I’d find leaving home so difficult. After a hard day at work and away from Izhaan .. this is all I want to come back to Allhamdulillah.”

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik become the proud parents of the baby boy on October 30, 2018, this year. Sania Mirza is very much active on the social media sites and keeps on posting pictures of her son. She is cherishing the new phase of her life as a mother and today shared her feelings on the internet. Sania Mirza’s post has garnered thousands of like and the comment section is flooded with lovely wishes, messages and greetings.

